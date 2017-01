Monday snow

An Alberta clipper is expected to bring snow to about the northeastern half of Minnesota and northern Wisconsin Monday and Monday night.

The Twin Cities metro area is expected to be on the southern edge of the snow from this one. Some light rain or drizzle could be mixed with the snow at times, especially Monday afternoon and evening.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern:

In the forecast loop, blue areas are where the precipitation is likely to be snow for that time in the loop. Green areas could be light rain or a rain/snow mix at that point in time.

The color chart on the lower right of the loop refers to the strength of the radar signal returning to the radar, not inches of snow!

Most of the Twin Cities metro area is expected to see an inch or less of snow Monday and Monday evening, but Anoka county and northern Washington county could see a couple of inches.

Just to the north of the metro area, and over parts of western Wisconsin, there is a National Weather Service winter weather advisory Monday and Monday evening for 3 to 5 inches of snow:

Some advisory details:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN MN

234 PM CST SUN JAN 29 2017 …ACCUMULATING SNOW RETURNS EARLY ON MONDAY… .A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FROM MONDAY MORNING

THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND

WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. THE ADVISORY IS ALONG AND EAST OF A LINE

FROM MILLE LACS LAKE TO CAMBRIDGE…NEW RICHMOND AND EAU CLAIRE.

SNOW WILL BEGIN AROUND DAYBREAK IN EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND

QUICKLY SPREAD SOUTHEAST ACROSS WESTERN WISCONSIN. THE SNOW WILL

THEN TAPER OFF MONDAY EVENING. TOTAL SNOWFALL WILL RANGE FROM 2 TO

5 INCHES IN THE ADVISORY AREA…WITH THE HIGH END AMOUNTS MOST

LIKELY IN THE RICE LAKE…LADYSMITH AND CORNELL AREAS OF WEST

CENTRAL WISCONSIN. MOTORISTS SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED

ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES ON MONDAY AND ALLOW FOR SOME EXTRA

TRAVEL TIME. MNZ052-053-WIZ014>016-023-025-027-028-300445-

/O.NEW.KMPX.WW.Y.0007.170130T1500Z-170131T0300Z/

ISANTI-CHISAGO-POLK-BARRON-RUSK-ST. CROIX-DUNN-CHIPPEWA-

EAU CLAIRE-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF CAMBRIDGE, CENTER CITY, OSCEOLA,

RICE LAKE, LADYSMITH, HUDSON, MENOMONIE, CHIPPEWA FALLS,

AND EAU CLAIRE

234 PM CST SUN JAN 29 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST

MONDAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN HAS ISSUED

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM

TO 9 PM CST MONDAY. * EXPECT SNOW TO DEVELOP AROUND 9 AM MONDAY AND THEN DIMINISH

AROUND 9 PM MONDAY. * THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES WILL OCCUR BETWEEN NOON AND 6 PM

MONDAY. * TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED. * LOOK FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. * PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS…INCLUDING DURING THE

EVENING COMMUTE ON MONDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL

CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED

ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN

BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

Plowable snow is expected over much of northern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin:

Winter weather advisories have been issued for most of north-central and northeastern Minnesota for Monday into Monday evening:

Some details of the advisory:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DULUTH MN

323 PM CST SUN JAN 29 2017 …CLIPPER SYSTEM TO BRING SNOW TO THE NORTHLAND MONDAY… .A CANADIAN CLIPPER WILL MOVE THROUGH NORTHERN MINNESOTA AND INTO

WISCONSIN MONDAY…BRINGING WIDESPREAD LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOWFALL

ACROSS THE REGION. A WIDE BAND OF 3 TO 5 INCHES WILL FALL FROM AT

LEAST NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA TO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN. THE SNOW

WILL BEGIN TO MOVE INTO NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BEFORE DAWN…THEN

RAMP UP AND SPREAD EAST INTO THE REST OF THE NORTHEAST MINNESOTA

AND NORTHWEST WISCONSIN LATER IN THE MORNING. THE SNOW WILL

CONTINUE THROUGH THE AFTERNOON AND SLOWLY TAPER OFF DURING THE

EVENING. MNZ011-012-019-020-037-038-WIZ001>004-006>009-300730-

/O.NEW.KDLH.WW.Y.0006.170130T1500Z-170131T0300Z/

NORTH ST. LOUIS-NORTHERN COOK/NORTHERN LAKE-CENTRAL ST. LOUIS-

SOUTHERN LAKE/NORTH SHORE-CARLTON/SOUTH ST. LOUIS-PINE-DOUGLAS-

BAYFIELD-ASHLAND-IRON-BURNETT-WASHBURN-SAWYER-PRICE-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…ELY…ISABELLA…HIBBING…

TWO HARBORS…SILVER BAY…DULUTH…PINE CITY…HINCKLEY…

SUPERIOR…WASHBURN…BAYFIELD…ASHLAND…HURLEY…GRANTSBURG…

SPOONER…HAYWARD…PHILLIPSon tren …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST

MONDAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH HAS ISSUED A WINTER

WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM

CST MONDAY. * LOCATIONS…NORTHEAST AND EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA…AS WELL AS

NORTHWEST WISCONSIN. THE AREAS OF NORTHEAST MINNESOTA INCLUDE

ORR…THE IRON RANGE…CLOQUET AND DULUTH…TWO HARBORS…AND

THE INTERSTATE 35 CORRIDOR. * TIMING…BEGINNING IN NORTHEAST MINNESOTA BY THE LATE

MORNING…AND SPREADING EAST INTO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN BEFORE

NOON. THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES WILL OCCUR IN THE LATE MORNING

THROUGH AFTERNOON…THEN THE SNOW WILL SLOWLY TAPER OFF IN THE

EVENING. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…3 TO 5 INCHES…WITH THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL

ALONG AND NEAR THE HIGHWAY 2 CORRIDOR. LESSER AMOUNTS OF ABOUT 2

INCHES NORTH AND EAST OF THE IRON RANGE…AND NORTH AND EAST OF

SILVER BAY. * VISIBILITIES…ONE QUARTER TO ONE HALF MILE AT TIMES. * IMPACTS…THE SNOW AND LIMITED VISIBILITY WILL MAKE FOR SLOWER

COMMUTES…AND AT TIMES DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS THAT ACCUMULATING SNOW

WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED ROADS

AND REDUCED VISIBILITY…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. ALLOW

EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.

The track of the low pressure system could change, so check forecast updates.

Updated weather information will be posted on the MPR news live weather blog.

You can also check with the Duluth office , Grand Forks, ND office, and the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service for weather updates.

The NWS sites have clickable maps for the forecast at your specific location.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will have current road conditions.