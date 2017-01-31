Mild temps with a chance of rain/snow showers

Is this too “hot” for you? If so, you’ll be happy to know that the end of our January warm spell is in sight.

Today is our 17th consecutive day with warmer than normal temps in the Twin Cities. We should top out in the upper 30s in the metro area.

In case you’re wondering, our average high in the Twin Cities this time of year is 25 degrees.

Much of northern Minnesota will stay in the 20s Tuesday afternoon, but 30s will be common over the central and south.

We might also see a warmer than normal Wednesday in the Twin Cities metro area, because the temp could be about 30 degrees as we start the day at midnight, but temps will fall from there.

Most of Minnesota should be in the teens during the daylight hours tomorrow, with some lower 20s in the south.

Highs in the teens will be common on Thursday:

Some spots in southern Minnesota could touch 20 degrees on Thursday, and a few locations in the far north might stay in the single digits.

And yes, the ground hog will see his/her shadow on Thursday in Minnesota.

Snow/rain showers

An upper level disturbance will generate some light snow/rain showers as it moves over Minnesota today.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the potential precipitation pattern:

In the forecast loop, blue areas are where the precipitation is likely to be snow for that time in the loop. Green areas could be light rain or a rain-snow mix at that point in time.

The color chart on the lower right of the loop refers to the strength of the radar signal returning to the radar, not inches of snow!

Winter storm next Tuesday?

NOAA’s Global Forecast System forecast model shows a low pressure system passing to our south next Tuesday, Feb. 7, dropping snow over Minnesota and Wisconsin:

The color chart on the lower right of the loop refers to the precipitation rate, not inches of snow!

I would call it a potential winter storm for next Tuesday, and forecast maps could change quite a bit as we get closer to Feb. 7, but this will be interesting to watch!

Brief cold snap

Cold air is pulled down from Canada after the low passes Tuesday night, and the GFS model shows chilly high temps for the Twin Cities on Feb. 8 through Feb. 10.:

Temperatures rebound nicely the following weekend.

The official February temperature outlook will be released later today by the Climate Prediction Center.