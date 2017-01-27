Mild temps and peeks of sun

It’ll be a great weekend to play outdoors.

Temperatures will be closer to normal, and there won’t be any major storms to snarl up traffic. There’s enough snow for good sledding and cross-country skiing in much of Minnesota.

The weekly snow depth map from the Minnesota State Climatology Office shows more than 4 inches of snow on the ground over about the northern half of Minnesota:

Parts of far northern Minnesota have 12 to 18 inches of snow on the ground.

South-central and southeastern Minnesota have ample snow cover, but there are less than 4 inches of snow on the ground from west-central Minnesota eastward through most of the Twin Cities metro area.

Snow chances

Minnesotans could see a stray flurry this afternoon, but we’ll also have some peeks of sun at times.

Northern Minnesota has a chance of light snow showers overnight, and most of Minnesota has a chance of occasional light snow Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Northeastern and east-central Minnesota could see some accumulating snow from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System forecast model shows the potential snow pattern:

We’ll watch future runs of the forecast models for any changes in the track of Monday’s low-pressure system.

Mild temps

Our average high temperature is 24 degrees this time of year in the Twin Cities. Southern Minnesota and the Twin Cities metro area should see highs in the upper 20s to around 30 this afternoon.

Highs in the low to mid 20s are expected in central and northern Minnesota.

Saturday’s highs will be mostly in the 20s:

A few spots in southern Minnesota could touch 30 degrees Saturday afternoon.

The Twin Cities will see highs in the upper 20s on Sunday, then lower 30s Monday and Tuesday. Highs might dip slightly below normal by Thursday and Friday of next week.

NOAA’s GFS model shows Twin Cities highs in the teens on Feb. 6 and Feb. 7, then our temps rebound:

That’s what I’d call a brief cold snap!

Drought eases

Recent west coast rains have eased drought conditions in much of central and southern California.

For the first time in over five years, according to U.S. Drought Monitor, there is no longer any part of the U.S. in the exceptional drought category:

January 24: First time since March 2011 that exceptional drought isn’t affecting the U.S. population https://t.co/hs7rCpQMsY #DroughtMonitor pic.twitter.com/xGQm9OupeX — NOAA NCEI Climate (@NOAANCEIclimate) January 26, 2017

No part of Minnesota is currently listed in drought by the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Programming note

You can hear my live weather updates on Minnesota Public Radio at 7:48 a.m. Fridays, and at 7:35 a.m. and 4:35 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday.