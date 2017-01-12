Major ‘crippling’ Midwest ice storm event: Widespread power outages?

A major long-duration ice storm event is winding up for the Midwest over the next few days.

Ice Storm Warning in effect for all of northeast Kansas & western/central Missouri through Sunday night. Get going on those precautions! pic.twitter.com/Pyri3s966Q — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) January 12, 2017

Ice storm warnings are flying for several Midwest states. The storm could produce .50″ to 1″ ice accumulations across parts of Kansas and Missouri. The system then moves north into Iowa and impact southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin late Sunday through Tuesday.

Anatomy of an ice storm

Arctic high pressure slides over Minnesota Friday morning. As the high departs warmer air aloft ahead of a low pressure system will drive a shield of freezing rain on the northwest side of the advancing low.

The warm layer of air aloft is deep enough to transition precipitation to rain in the lowest mile of the atmosphere. Freezing temperatures at ground level will produce glaze ice.

It’s still early to be precise about where the heaviest ice accumulations will lay out, but many forecast models are cranking out over .50″ ice totals. Some of that may fall on southeast Minnesota communities like Austin, Albert Lea, Rochester and Winona.

This could develop into one of the biggest weather stories of the winter season. The potential for ice-covered roads and widespread power outages across the Midwest is real.

Stay tuned.