Freezing drizzle in Twin Cities metro until 6 a.m.; winter storm warning northern MN

The winter weather advisory has been extended to 6 a.m. Tuesday for much of southern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro area, and western Wisconsin.

Periods of freezing drizzle can be expected overnight, and some roads will be icy.

Here are details, from the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN MN

817 PM CST MON JAN 2 2017 …FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE INTO THE OVERNIGHT ACROSS

CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN… .WIDESPREAD FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE INTO THE EARLY

OVERNIGHT HOURS ACROSS CENTRAL MINNESOTA AND WESTERN WISCONSIN.

NUMEROUS ACCIDENTS ARE BEING REPORTED WITH VERY DIFFICULT TRAVEL

CONDITIONS. MEANWHILE…SNOW CONTINUES ACROSS WESTERN MINNESOTA WHERE ANOTHER

INCH OR TWO IS POSSIBLE. SOME BLOWING SNOW WILL BEGIN LATE TONIGHT

AS WEST WINDS BEGIN GUSTING TO 35 MPH. MNZ051>053-059>063-066>070-078-WIZ014>016-023>028-031030-

/O.EXT.KMPX.WW.Y.0001.000000T0000Z-170103T1200Z/

SHERBURNE-ISANTI-CHISAGO-WRIGHT-HENNEPIN-ANOKA-RAMSEY-WASHINGTON-

MCLEOD-SIBLEY-CARVER-SCOTT-DAKOTA-GOODHUE-POLK-BARRON-RUSK-

ST. CROIX-PIERCE-DUNN-PEPIN-CHIPPEWA-EAU CLAIRE-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…ELK RIVER…CAMBRIDGE…CENTER CITY…

MONTICELLO…MINNEAPOLIS…BLAINE…ST PAUL…STILLWATER…

HUTCHINSON…GAYLORD…CHASKA…SHAKOPEE…HASTINGS…RED WING…

OSCEOLA…RICE LAKE…LADYSMITH…HUDSON…RIVER FALLS…

PRESCOTT…MENOMONIE…DURAND…CHIPPEWA FALLS…EAU CLAIRE

817 PM CST MON JAN 2 2017 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST TUESDAY… * FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. * LIGHT ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED. * VERY SLICK ROADS AND NUMEROUS ACCIDENTS ARE BEING REPORTED THIS

EVENING. DIFFICULT TRAVEL WILL CONTINUE OVERNIGHT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW…SLEET OR

FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR

SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE

DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING

FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

Winter Storm warnings continue overnight and into Tuesday for much of northern Minnesota, where significant snow is expected, and winds will cause blowing and drifting snow.

Updated weather information is posted on the MPR news live weather blog.

You can also check with the Duluth office , Grand Forks, ND office, Twin Cities office and La Crosse, WI office of the National Weather Service for weather updates. The NWS sites have clickable maps for the forecast at your specific location.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will have current road conditions.