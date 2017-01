Evening freezing drizzle/rain south; winter storm warning northern MN into Tuesday

Our Monday evening will feature areas of freezing drizzle and light freezing rain over southern Minnesota, the Twin Cities metro area, and parts of western Wisconsin. That is the reason for our winter weather advisory until midnight. Some roads, driveways and sidewalks will become icy. We could also see a few wet snowflakes.

A winter weather advisory continues until 6 a.m. Tuesday for central Minnesota, where another 2 to 4 inches of snow and patchy light freezing rain are possible:

Winter storm warning northern Minnesota

The National Weather Service continues the winter storm warning for northwestern Minnesota until noon Tuesday:

Many spots in northwestern Minnesota have already seen several inches of snow today.

An additional 4 to 7 inches of snow are possible in some areas, and there will also be reduced visibilities in blowing and drifting snow:

Here are details of the winter storm warning in northwestern Minnesota, from the Grand Forks, ND office of the NWS:

A winter storm warning continues until 6 p.m. Tuesday in much of north-central and northeastern Minnesota, where snow totals of 8-12 inches are possible:

South of the winter storm warning area, there is a winter weather advisory until 6 a.m.Tuesday that includes Duluth and Brainerd. Those areas could see 3 to 6 inches of snow:

Here are details of the winter storm warning, from the Duluth office of the NWS:

Updated weather information is posted on the MPR news live weather blog.

You can also check with the Duluth office , Grand Forks, ND office, Twin Cities office and La Crosse, WI office of the National Weather Service for weather updates. The NWS sites have clickable maps for the forecast at your specific location.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will have current road conditions.

Sharply colder

Winds shift to the northwest on Tuesday, and we’ll see falling temps through the day.

In the Twin Cities metro area, we could have a high temperature around 30 degrees at 1 in the morning, then temps dropping to the lower 20s by 7 or 8 a.m., and through the teens in the afternoon!

Highs Wednesday will be in the single digits:

Yes, those are single digits below zero for highs in parts of northern Minnesota on Wednesday.

It looks like cold temps will linger through Saturday, then we’ll see a rebound on Sunday.