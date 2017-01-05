Cold lingers; 7 feet of snow and rain drive California flood threat

Status Quo

Welcome to Minnesota’s winter version of a summer drought. Lazy high pressure sprawls overhead. Blue skies and weather people babbling about wind chill and the lack of smudges on Doppler. Now, back to your regular programming.

Our current brand of cold gets your attention, but it’s not anything to slow most Minnesotans down. In Houston? It would be a civil emergency.

Your TV blares national weather scenes from California, Atlanta and the Deep South through this weekend. About 7 feet of snow has already fallen in the high Sierra. California’s next “atmospheric river” is warmer, and will raise rainfall levels into high elevations where deep snow fell earlier this week. That’s a recipe for a potential flood disaster as rain-washed snow melt crashes down mountainsides into the valleys. The Land of All or Nothing.

Meanwhile Atlanta prepares for potential gridlock as 2″ to 4″ of snow and ice arrives Friday. That qualifies as just another random winter commute in the Twin Cities.

Did I mention it may snow next Tuesday?

Wind chills from 20 below to 30 below zero again tonight and Friday morning. Dry through the weekend. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/gRZ6r48wV8 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) January 5, 2017

Sub-zero

Thermometers across Minnesota continue to pulse either side of zero into Sunday morning. Teens (above zero) will feel noticeably milder by Sunday afternoon.

High and dry

Arctic high pressure cells continue to sprawl over the central USA shoving the storm track into the Deep South. Atlanta and the Carolina’s get a dose of wintry weather as we move toward the weekend. The next atmospheric river drives another wave of heavy rain into California.

Atmospheric Rivers Pounding California

The snowfall totals are prolific in the higher elevations of the Sierras, where close to 7 feet have already fallen.

Latest snow totals from the #NorCal #winterstorm Send us your reports and pictures! pic.twitter.com/O7aKNd7y7I — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 5, 2017

Pineapple Express

How do you end a drought? Mark Twain is credited with saying it takes a flood. How about a series of massive atmospheric river-driven storms slamming into California’s higher terrain? Storm #1 already delivered up to a foot of rain this week. Here come the next several waves in quick succession.

Rainfall totals could reach 10″ to 15″ along the Sierra slopes.

Significant amts of precip are expected thru Mon. Prolonged wet pattern possible after. Now is time to prepare & plan for flooding! #cawx pic.twitter.com/YNOEwCr7ct — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 5, 2017

All that rain, on top of heavy snow may generate the worst flood in parts of California in almost 12 years.

Extended wet pattern & flooding through next week. Take action now! Make an emergency plan. Visit https://t.co/kZEkxOdeMC#cawx pic.twitter.com/6NWw9jSh6Y — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 5, 2017

At the highest elevations snowfall totals could reach 10 to 15 feet.

Enormous snow totals still modeled: 10-15+feet from warm, very moist series of Atmospheric Rivers down-spouting over Sierra

Next 10-days: pic.twitter.com/U1cBfPWIJy — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) January 4, 2017

This will be a wild weather weekend in northern California. Here’s the storm timeline from the Sacramento NWS.

Now is the time to prepare! Dry weather thru Fri. Major storm, heavy rain & flooding this weekend. Additional storms past Monday. #cawx pic.twitter.com/FNO1QG7jBz — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) January 5, 2017

Atlanta snow

Meanwhile, winter storm warnings are up for Atlanta and parts of the Deep South.

A winter storm WARNING has been issued for tomorrow. Visit https://t.co/oZzn2g6Cux for the latest updates. #gawx pic.twitter.com/lA8drWVxwA — NWS Atlanta (@NWSAtlanta) January 5, 2017

Suddenly I’m feeling better about sub-zero temps in Minnesota this week.

Seeley: Roller Coaster start to 2017

One thing about Minnesota weather; it’s rarely boring. Here’s a preview of some insight from Mark Seeley in this week’s Weather Talk.