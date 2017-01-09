Another 1″ to 3″ Tuesday; prolonged January thaw next week

Slip Slidin’ Away

This is going to be a challenging week for commuters.

Monday’s powder brought slick roads and numerous accidents on Twin Cities freeways.

Light snow across metro causing LOTS of crashes/incidents on roads. Take it easy out there for PM rush! https://t.co/CXmlTRjpEl #mnwx pic.twitter.com/jNTMKULKDt — MPR Weather (@MPRweather) January 9, 2017

More snow Tuesday

Another shot of light snow arrives Tuesday. This should be the biggest one of the week, with 1″ to 3″ snowfall totals likely across the Twin Cities. Watch NOAA’s GFS model capture the icy overnight mix and Tuesday’s snow shot as low pressure winds up and tracks quickly east. The good news? Warmer temps mean road chemicals will work better. Freeways and main roads may be mostly wet Tuesday.

Adding up inches

Another 1″ to 3″ falls Tuesday across the region. Yet another inch or so falls Wednesday and again with Arctic air Thursday, putting total snowfall this week into the 2″ to 5″ range for the metro. Heavier snows favor Wisconsin, where higher totals in excess of 6″ are likely.

Brief Arctic slap

We endure about another 48 hours of Arctic air Thursday into Saturday. Temps make a run at -20 in the metro suburbs Friday morning, with -10 to -15 likely in the inner metro core. Up north, another night of -30 and colder in traditionally towns like Embarrass and Tower. Character building cold. But brief.

Extended January thaw next week

The models continue to advertise a milder southwest flow aloft over the USA next week. Check out the upper air map for next Thursday. A big cold Polar Vortex style low pressure system (blue) over Alaska means mild Pacific air (red) streaming across the USA into Minnesota.

Temps plunge to near -40 in the Yukon and Alaska, to near +40 in Minnesota, with spring-like 60s to the south.

Our January Thaw 2017 looks significant in magnitude and duration. Right now I see several days next week with highs in the 30s, and a shot at 40+ is certainly possible.

More winter rain

Meteorologists look at 850-millibar temperatures about a mile above ground (above) to gauge precip types in winter. If the 850mb temp is above the freezing point (0C), we can usually expect liquid rain at ground level. The air mass overhead still looks warm enough for more January rain in about 10 days. Yet another symptom of a warming winter climate in Minnesota.

Crazy December caps off wild 2016 in Minnesota

You would be forgiven if you wondered what state you lived in in December in Minnesota. Wild temperature swings, and a Christmas Day rainstorm capped of a remarkable year for weather in Minnesota.

Top 5 weather events of 2016?

Mega rains, eternal autumn and the wettest year on record in the Twin Cities, Waseca and several other towns? Call it a job security program for Minnesota meteorologists.

It’s hard to pick just one top weather event from last year’s wild weather. The Minnesota DNR Climate Working Group assembled this excellent summary of the top 5 weather events of 2016.