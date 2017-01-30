Alberta clipper is fading but not done

An Alberta clipper weather system sent a broad band of snow racing across about the northeastern half of Minnesota ahead of a warm front on Monday. Very mild temperatures in the Twin Cities metro area have melted nearly all the snow that fell this morning. More snow fell to the north but is winding down to scattered light snow showers late this afternoon.

Advisories

Winter weather advisories will end from northwest to southeast in Minnesota and then Wisconsin this evening.

Winds have been increasing behind the warm front. The wind advisory shown above is forecast to remain in effect until midnight for winds gusting over 40 mph across a large area. So far, winds have gusted to at least 48 mph at Canby and Marshall.

The balmy air has allowed temperatures to warm to the low 40s from the Twin Cities to parts of southern Minnesota.

More precipitation likely

After a lull, the next wave of energy with this clipper will track southeast across the state this evening and overnight. Scattered light snow will fall mainly across northern Minnesota.

A rain/snow mix is likely in and around the Twin Cities. The metro area could get a light accumulation of snow overnight, especially on the northeast side, if the temperature cools sufficiently to make the precipitation primarily snow.

Late this afternoon, weather radar is showing a rain/snow mix increasing around the Alexandria area and tracking southeastward down the I-94 corridor toward the metro area.

Tuesday

Some lingering patchy flurries are likely, but nothing dramatic is likely.

Temperatures on Tuesday will be a bit cooler across the southern half of the state. The Twin Cities should see a high in the upper 30s.

Cooler weather on Wednesday

Cooler air will flow into the state on Wednesday and hang around into next week. Wednesday should bring widespread highs in the teens. Some highs will moderate a bit into the 20s over the weekend.

Weekend snow?

The state seems to be set for a shovelable snow to come our way on Saturday and then linger Saturday night.