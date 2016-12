Windy with rain at times overnight; blizzard and winter storm warnings northern MN into Monday

Generous rains fell over much of southern Minnesota this Christmas afternoon and evening.

Today’s rain was enough to make 2016 the wettest year in Twin Cities history:

With today's precip, Twin Cities has set new record annual precip record (currently 40.27"), breaking the previous record of 40.15" (1911). — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 26, 2016

Precipitation totals include rainfall plus the water content of the snow that fell during the year.

We could still see some periods of rain overnight.

Freezing rain is still possible over parts of northern Minnesota where an ice storm warning continues until midnight this Sunday.

Portions of southern Minnesota, including the western part of the Twin Cities metro area, have a high wind warning into early Monday:

Here are some details, from the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE TWIN CITIES/CHANHASSEN MN

856 PM CST SUN DEC 25 2016 …STRONG WINDS TONIGHT AND MONDAY… .A WIND ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR TONIGHT AND MONDAY FOR SOUTHERN

MINNESOTA…INCLUDING THE TWIN CITIES…AS WELL AS FOR ST. CROIX

AND PIERCE COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN. IN ADDITION… A

HIGH WIND WARNING HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR A PORTION OF THAT SAME

AREA… FROM THE BUFFALO RIDGE NORTHEAST INTO THE WEST AND

SOUTHWEST TWIN CITIES METRO… FOR A PERIOD FROM LATE THIS

EVENING INTO THE OVERNIGHT HOURS. A POWERFUL LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM OVER SOUTH DAKOTA WILL MOVE

NORTHEAST TONIGHT AND MONDAY. THIS SYSTEM WILL BRING THE REGION

STRONG WINDS TONIGHT INTO MONDAY. THE WINDS THIS EVENING WILL BE

FROM THE SOUTHEAST AT 30 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH…

WHILE THE WINDS LATER TONIGHT AND MONDAY WILL BE FROM THE

SOUTHWEST AT 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH… WITH GUSTS

OF 60 MPH OR GREATER IN THE HIGH WIND WARNING AREA. MNZ058-059-065>068-075-261100-

/O.CON.KMPX.HW.W.0001.161226T0500Z-161226T0900Z/

/O.CON.KMPX.WI.Y.0007.000000T0000Z-161226T0500Z/

/O.CON.KMPX.WI.Y.0008.161226T0900Z-161226T2100Z/

MEEKER-WRIGHT-RENVILLE-MCLEOD-SIBLEY-CARVER-NICOLLET-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…LITCHFIELD…MONTICELLO…OLIVIA…

HUTCHINSON…GAYLORD…CHASKA…ST PETER

856 PM CST SUN DEC 25 2016 …WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CST THIS EVENING…

…HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST MONDAY…

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM CST MONDAY… * TIMING…STRONG SOUTHEAST WINDS THIS EVENING WILL SHIFT TO THE

SOUTHWEST OVERNIGHT AND CONTINUE INTO MONDAY AS THEY BECOME

WESTERLY. * WINDS…SOUTHEAST WINDS 30 TO 35 MPH THIS EVENING WITH GUSTS

TO 50 MPH. SOUTHWEST WINDS 35 TO 45 MPH FROM AROUND 11 PM

THROUGH 3 AM… WITH GUSTS OF AROUND 60 MPH. * IMPACTS…DRIVERS OF LIGHT WEIGHT OR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES MAY

EXPERIENCE CONTROL PROBLEMS. LOOSE OBJECTS LIKE GARBAGE CANS

AND LAWN FURNITURE ARE LIKELY TO BLOW AROUND. WEAKENED OR

BROKEN BRANCHES ON TREES MAY COME DOWN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED

OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS

OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE. A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 35 MPH ARE EXPECTED. WINDS

THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT…ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH

PROFILE VEHICLES. USE EXTRA CAUTION.

In southwestern Minnesota, the high wind warning goes through 6 a.m. on Monday:

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SIOUX FALLS SD

1042 PM CST SUN DEC 25 2016 MNZ071-072-080-081-089-090-097-098-SDZ052>062-261245-

/O.CON.KFSD.HW.W.0003.000000T0000Z-161226T1200Z/

/O.CON.KFSD.WI.Y.0016.161226T1200Z-161226T2100Z/

LINCOLN MN-LYON MN-MURRAY-COTTONWOOD-NOBLES-JACKSON-PIPESTONE-

ROCK-JERAULD-SANBORN-MINER-LAKE-MOODY-BRULE-AURORA-DAVISON-HANSON-

MCCOOK-MINNEHAHA-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…TYLER…HENDRICKS…LAKE BENTON…

IVANHOE…MARSHALL…SLAYTON…FULDA…WINDOM…MOUNTAIN LAKE…

WORTHINGTON…JACKSON…LAKEFIELD…PIPESTONE…LUVERNE…

WESSINGTON SPRINGS…ALPENA…WOONSOCKET…HOWARD…MADISON…

ORLAND…FLANDREAU…CHAMBERLAIN…KIMBALL…PLANKINTON…

WHITE LAKE…STICKNEY…MITCHELL…ALEXANDRIA…EMERY…SALEM…

CANISTOTA…BRIDGEWATER…MONTROSE…SIOUX FALLS

1042 PM CST SUN DEC 25 2016 …HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST MONDAY…

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST MONDAY… * TIMING…WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS WILL BE VERY STRONG FOR THE

REMAINDER OF THE NIGHT. THEY WILL THEN SLOWLY DECREASE THROUGH

THE DAY ON MONDAY. * WEATHER CONDITIONS…THE INITIAL SURGE OF WINDS AS THEY SHIFT TO

THE SOUTHWEST COULD CAUSE WIND GUSTS OF 50 TO 60 MPH FOR TWO TO

THREE HOURS IN THE VERY LATE EVENING AND OVERNIGHT HOURS. THEY

WILL THEN SETTLE INTO A 35 TO 50 MPH RANGE GENERALLY BETWEEN 1

AM AND 6 AM. WESTERLY WINDS OF 25 TO 40 MPH WILL CONTINUE ON

MONDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A HIGH WIND WARNING MEANS A HAZARDOUS HIGH WIND EVENT IS EXPECTED

OR OCCURRING. SUSTAINED WIND SPEEDS OF AT LEAST 40 MPH OR GUSTS

OF 58 MPH OR MORE CAN LEAD TO PROPERTY DAMAGE.

Parts of southern Minnesota have a wind advisory overnight and Monday.

The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning until noon Monday for much of north-central and northeastern Minnesota, due to a combination of freezing rain, sleet, snow and high winds:

Here are some winter storm warning details from the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DULUTH MN

1026 PM CST SUN DEC 25 2016 …MIXED PRECIPITATION CONTINUES OVER MUCH OF THE NORTHLAND… .A MAJOR WINTER STORM CONTINUED TO IMPACT THE NORTHLAND LATE THIS

EVENING AND WILL CONTINUE INTO MONDAY. CASS…CROW WING…AND

AITKIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICES REPORT MANY TREES AND SOME POWER

LINES ARE DOWN IN THOSE AREAS AS OF LATE EVENING. SLEET…SNOW…AND

FREEZING RAIN WAS OCCURRING OVER THE AREA. THE PRECIPITATION

SHOULD BE MAINLY SNOW OR SLEET OVER FAR NORTHERN MINNESOTA…BUT

SOME FREEZING RAIN WILL ALSO OCCUR AT TIMES. THE REST OF THE AREA

WAS SEEING MOSTLY SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN WITH MANY REPORTS OF

SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF A ONE HALF INCH TO TWO INCHES. SURFACE

TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO WARM SOME OVERNIGHT AND THAT SHOULD

CAUSE MORE RAIN TO OCCUR AS THE NIGHT PROGRESSES…MOST LIKELY

FROM THE BRAINERD LAKES EAST ACROSS PARTS OF NORTHWEST WISCONSIN.

THERE ARE SOME INDICATIONS THAT TEMPERATURES MAY WARM TO NEAR TO

JUST ABOVE FREEZING OVER MOST OF THE NORTHLAND FOR A TIME LATER

TONIGHT AS THE HEAVIEST PRECIPITATION DIMINISHES. BOTH THE MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN DEPARTMENTS OF TRANSPORTATION

REPORT ROADS ARE COMPLETELY OR PARTIALLY COVERED WITH A SLEET OR

A SLEET AND ICE MIX. A SPOTTER IN BRAINERD REPORTED AROUND A

QUARTER INCH OF ICE ON SURFACES. TRAVEL WILL BE DANGEROUS IN

SPOTS OVERNIGHT. TREES AND POWER LINES ALREADY HAVE A SIGNIFICANT

AMOUNT OF ICE ON THEM. THE ADDITIONAL FREEZING RAIN COULD CAUSE

TREES AND POWER LINES TO TOPPLE…CREATING POWER OUTAGES. THE MAIN AREA OF CONCERN FOR ICE WILL BE FROM THE BRAINERD LAKES

REGION…TO THE DULUTH AREA AND INTO THE ARROWHEAD. ANOTHER AREA

OF CONCERN WILL BE FROM HINCKLEY INTO NORTHWEST WISCONSIN…

ALTHOUGH WE ARE EXPECTING TEMPERATURES TO SLOWLY RISE ABOVE

FREEZING OVERNIGHT. UNTIL THEN…ROADS MAY BECOME EXTREMELY SLICK

IN A HURRY. SNOW WILL BE THE MAIN CONCERN FURTHER NORTH…FROM

THE IRON RANGE NORTHWARD TO THE INTERNATIONAL BORDER. ANYWHERE

FROM 4 TO 8 INCHES OF NEW SNOW IS EXPECTED TONIGHT AND MONDAY. STRONG WINDS WILL ALSO BE A CONCERN…WITH GUSTY EAST WINDS

BECOMING WESTERLY LATER TONIGHT AND ON MONDAY. SOME WIND GUSTS

MAY REACH 40 MPH AT TIMES…CAUSING SOME BLOWING AND DRIFTING

SNOW. NO MATTER WHAT TYPE OF PRECIPITATION FALLS IN YOUR AREA…IT WILL

NOT BE A GOOD NIGHT FOR DRIVING ACROSS THE REGION DUE TO

SIGNIFICANT ICING. IF YOU ABSOLUTELY MUST TRAVEL…BRING A WINTER

SURVIVAL KIT AND ALSO A CELL PHONE IF YOU HAVE ONE. MNZ018-019-026-035-037-261430-

/O.CON.KDLH.WS.W.0007.000000T0000Z-161226T1800Z/

NORTH ITASCA-CENTRAL ST. LOUIS-SOUTH ITASCA-NORTHERN AITKIN-

CARLTON/SOUTH ST. LOUIS-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…BIGFORK…HIBBING…GRAND RAPIDS…

HILL CITY…DULUTH

1026 PM CST SUN DEC 25 2016 …WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST MONDAY… * LOCATIONS…BIGFORK…THE IRON RANGE CITIES…COTTON…AND

DULUTH. * TIMING…A MIX OF SLEET…SNOW AND FREEZING RAIN WILL CONTINUE

THROUGH EARLY MORNING BUT MAY TRANSITION TO JUST RAIN OR

DRIZZLE FOR A TIME. THE INTENSITY OF THE PRECIPITATION SHOULD

DIMINISH AFTER 2 AM. * ICE ACCUMULATIONS…ONE QUARTER TO ONE THIRD OF AN INCH. * SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS…2 TO 4 INCHES. * SUSTAINED WINDS…EAST 15 TO 25 MPH TODAY AND TONIGHT. WEST 20

TO 30 MPH ON MONDAY. * WIND GUSTS…UP TO 40 MPH. * IMPACTS…SNOW AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS WILL MAKE MANY ROADS

TREACHEROUS AND IMPASSABLE. THE WEIGHT OF THE SNOW AND ICE ON

TREE LIMBS AND POWER LINES COULD PRODUCE WIDESPREAD OUTAGES.

STRONG WINDS WILL LEAD TO BLOWING SNOW…REDUCED VISIBILITY…

AND ADDITIONAL POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW AND WINTRY MIXED

PRECIPITATION MEANS HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW…SLEET AND

FREEZING RAIN ARE EXPECTED. EXPECT EXTREMELY SLIPPERY AND

DANGEROUS SNOW AND ICE COVERED ROADS. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL…

EXERCISE EXTREME CAUTION AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR

DESTINATION. HAVE A WORKING CELL PHONE IN CASE YOU BECOME

STRANDED. KEEP A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE…INCLUDING

A FLASHLIGHT…FOOD…AND WATER. PREPARE NOW FOR POTENTIAL POWER

OUTAGES THAT COULD LAST FOR LONGER THAN A FEW HOURS.

Part of northwestern Minnesota is in a blizzard warning until 4 p.m. Monday:

Details of the blizzard warning, from the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GRAND FORKS ND

1017 PM CST SUN DEC 25 2016 MNZ001-004-007-NDZ006>008-014>016-024-026>030-038-054-262200-

/O.CON.KFGF.BZ.W.0006.000000T0000Z-161226T2200Z/

WEST POLK-KITTSON-WEST MARSHALL-TOWNER-CAVALIER-PEMBINA-BENSON-

RAMSEY-EASTERN WALSH COUNTY-EDDY-NELSON-GRAND FORKS-GRIGGS-STEELE-

TRAILL-BARNES-WESTERN WALSH COUNTY-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…CROOKSTON…EAST GRAND FORKS…

HALLOCK…KARLSTAD…LANCASTER…WARREN…STEPHEN…ARGYLE…

CANDO…LANGDON…CAVALIER…WALHALLA…DRAYTON…PEMBINA…

NECHE…ST. THOMAS…FORT TOTTEN…MADDOCK…LEEDS…

MINNEWAUKAN…DEVILS LAKE…GRAFTON…PARK RIVER…NEW ROCKFORD…

LAKOTA…MCVILLE…ANETA…TOLNA…GRAND FORKS…COOPERSTOWN…

FINLEY…HOPE…MAYVILLE…HILLSBORO…HATTON…PORTLAND…

VALLEY CITY…EDINBURG…ADAMS…LANKIN

1017 PM CST SUN DEC 25 2016 …BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST MONDAY… THE BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CST MONDAY. * TIMING…WITH FALLING SNOW…EXPECT BLIZZARD CONDITIONS THROUGH

4 PM MONDAY. WINDS ARE EXPECTED LATER TONIGHT AND MONDAY

MORNING. * WINDS / VISIBILITIES…WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 55 MPH WILL

CAUSE WHITEOUT CONDITIONS IN BLOWING SNOW. SIGNIFICANT DRIFTING

OF THE SNOW IS LIKELY…ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. DAMAGE TO

TREES AND POWER LINES IS POSSIBLE. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 7 TO 14 INCHES

ARE EXPECTED. THERE WILL BE A SHARP CUTOFF TO LESS SNOW

SOMEWHERE SOUTH ALONG A VALLEY CITY TO GRAND FORKS TO BAUDETTE

LINE. * IMPACTS…TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT TO IMPOSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE

EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS

AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT

CONDITIONS…MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL. IF

YOU MUST TRAVEL…HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET

STRANDED…STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR

THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

The storm track

The low pressure that is bringing Minnesota strong winds, rain and snow is moving northeastward overnight and Monday.

NOAA’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the projected path:

Colder air will spread across Minnesota on Monday.

By late Monday, temps will have dropped into the lower 20s in the Twin Cities metro area.

