Windy with a few flakes today; possible Monday night snowstorm

Minnesota air temperatures will be a few degrees above normal today, but brisk winds will make it feel cooler.

The strongest winds will be over west-central Minnesota, and from southwestern through southeastern Minnesota, where wind advisories are in effect until 5 p.m.:

Winds over 30 mph, with gusts as high as 50 mph are possible in the wind advisory area.

The Twin Cities metro area will see winds in the 18-28 mph range, with gusts around 35 mph possible.

Periods of light snow are expected over most of Minnesota today.

Snow north on Friday

A low-pressure system will bring snow to much of northern Minnesota Friday and Friday night.

Here is the snow pattern tomorrow through tomorrow night, as depicted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model:

The color chart on the lower right of the loop refers to the strength of the radar signal returning to the radar, not inches of snow!

Highs in the 20s will be common on Friday:

Quiet weekend

Northeastern Minnesota could see a lingering snow shower early Saturday, but the weekend will be fairly quiet statewide.

Highs in the 20s are expected in central and southern Minnesota on Saturday:

Teens will be common in the north.

Highs rebound a bit on Sunday:

Upper 20s to lower 30s are expected over the south.

Monday night snowstorm?

Forecast models don’t agree on the path of a low-pressure system that moves across the Midwest next Monday afternoon through early Tuesday.

NOAA’s Global Forecast System forecast model shows a southerly track:

This track would give much of Minnesota enough snow to shovel.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts model shows a more northerly track, which moves through eastern Iowa and northern Illinois. It shows the low-pressure system centered over southeastern Iowa at 6 p.m. Monday:

The colors on the map refer to temperatures about 5,000 feet above the ground, with the coldest air to the northwest.

If the European Centre model track verifies, we will get more snow than the GFS storm track would give us.

Most of the snow would fall from Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

We’ll be watching the forecast models closely as we get closer to Monday!