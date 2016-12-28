Windy and cooler Thursday

Wednesday

Today was our ninth consecutive warmer-than-normal day in the Twin Cities. The high was 36 when the normal high would have been 24.

The sun was shining brightly for much of Wednesday from Mille Lacs to the metro area and southern Minnesota. Northern Minnesota has had clouds and scattered light snow. Winds have been increasing gradually.

As I type this late in the afternoon, a deck of clouds is crossing the metro area from the northwest. Radar is picking up areas of light snow near St. Cloud that are heading toward the metro area. Affected locations might receive a very light dusting this evening.

Thursday

Thursday will be windy and a bit cooler. High temperatures should range from the low 20s in the north to the upper 20s in the south. Light snow showers with little accumulation are likely mainly north of I-94.

Friday

An Alberta Clipper storm will arrive from the northwest on Friday. Models have been consistent in forecasting a few inches of light snow along the Canadian border, in the Iron Range and in the Arrowhead.

Looking into the New Year

Models continue to show a winter storm, probably with shovelable snow, arriving on Monday and staying through Tuesday, but the track and snowfall amounts remain quite uncertain. Many details must be sorted out by the weekend.

One thing of which I am rather confident is that this storm will be followed by much colder air from the other side of the Canadian border. The thermal drop should begin on Tuesday and intensify on Wednesday and Thursday. The light silver-blue swath below indicates the core of the coldest air next Wednesday evening.

Overnight lows in this upcoming outbreak probably are not going to become terribly cold by historical standards, but the days are not going to warm substantially.