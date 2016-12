Windy afternoon with snow showers; blizzard and winter storm warnings northern MN

Strong winds will continue all across Minnesota this afternoon.

High wind warnings are in effect until 3 p.m. for southwestern and west-central Minnesota, due to winds of 30 to 45 mph and possible gusts to 60 mph:

After 3 p.m., the high wind warning becomes a wind advisory, which will continue until 6 p.m. today.

Most of southern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, plus western Wisconsin have a wind advisory until 3 p.m. for 30 to 40 mph winds and possible gusts to 55 mph.

A blizzard warning for whiteout conditions has been extended to 7 p.m. for Kittson, Marshall, Polk, Norman and Clay counties of far northwestern Minnesota:

Here are more details of the blizzard warning, from the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GRAND FORKS ND

1159 AM CST MON DEC 26 2016 MNZ001>003-NDZ030-039-049-052-270100-

/O.CON.KFGF.BZ.W.0006.000000T0000Z-161227T0100Z/

WEST POLK-NORMAN-CLAY-TRAILL-CASS-RANSOM-SARGENT-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…CROOKSTON…EAST GRAND FORKS…ADA…

TWIN VALLEY…HALSTAD…MOORHEAD…MAYVILLE…HILLSBORO…

HATTON…PORTLAND…FARGO…LISBON…ENDERLIN…GWINNER…

MILNOR…FORMAN…RUTLAND

1159 AM CST MON DEC 26 2016 …BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS

EVENING… * TIMING…EXPECT BLIZZARD CONDITIONS TO CONTINUE…DIMINISHING

AROUND 7 PM. * WINDS / VISIBILITIES…WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 50 MPH WILL

CAUSE WHITEOUT CONDITIONS IN BLOWING SNOW. CONDITIONS WILL BE

MUCH WORSE IN OPEN COUNTRY COMPARED TO SHELTERED AREAS. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 1

INCH ARE EXPECTED. * IMPACTS…TRAVEL WILL BE VERY DIFFICULT TO

IMPOSSIBLE…ESPECIALLY IN OPEN AREAS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A BLIZZARD WARNING MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE

EXPECTED OR OCCURRING. FALLING AND BLOWING SNOW WITH STRONG WINDS

AND POOR VISIBILITIES ARE LIKELY. THIS WILL LEAD TO WHITEOUT

CONDITIONS…MAKING TRAVEL EXTREMELY DANGEROUS. DO NOT TRAVEL. IF

YOU MUST TRAVEL…HAVE A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT WITH YOU. IF YOU GET

STRANDED…STAY WITH YOUR VEHICLE. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR

THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

The remainder of northwestern Minnesota has a winter weather advisory until 7 p.m.:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GRAND FORKS ND

1159 AM CST MON DEC 26 2016 MNZ016-017-270100-

/O.EXP.KFGF.WS.W.0006.000000T0000Z-161226T1800Z/

/O.EXB.KFGF.WW.Y.0015.161226T1800Z-161227T0100Z/

NORTH CLEARWATER-SOUTH BELTRAMI-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…BAGLEY…CLEARBROOK…BEMIDJI

1159 AM CST MON DEC 26 2016 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CST TODAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND FORKS HAS ISSUED A WINTER

WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 7 PM CST THIS EVENING. * TIMING…LIGHT SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW WILL DIMINISH BY LATE

AFTERNOON. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 1

INCH ARE EXPECTED. * WINDS / VISIBILITIES…LOOK FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES TO A HALF

MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. * IMPACTS…PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL

CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW COVERED

ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES…AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING.

THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN

BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1.

Roads are covered with snow and ice over much of northern Minnesota.

Winter storm warnings continue until 6 p.m. for much of north-central and northeastern Minnesota:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE…CORRECTED

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DULUTH MN

930 AM CST MON DEC 26 2016 …WINTER STORM WINDING DOWN TODAY ACROSS THE NORTHLAND… .THE MAJOR WINTER STORM THAT HAS PRODUCED SIGNIFICANT

ACCUMULATIONS OF ICE…SLEET AND SNOW ACROSS THE NORTHLAND WILL

SLOWLY LOSE ITS GRIP ON THE REGION TODAY. HOWEVER…ADDITIONAL

IMPACTS FROM LIGHT WINTRY MIXED PRECIPITATION WILL PERSIST THROUGH

EARLY THIS EVENING. PRECIPITATION WILL CHANGE TO ALL SNOW TODAY

WITH AN ADDITIONAL INCH OR TWO OF ACCUMULATION LIKELY. THE LIGHT

SNOW COMBINED WITH STRONG AND GUSTY WEST TO SOUTHWEST WINDS UP TO

40 MPH WILL RESULT IN VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE MILE AT TIMES. IN

ADDITION…MANY AREAS WILL BEGIN TO RECOVER FROM THE ICE AND SLEET

ACCUMULATIONS FROM CHRISTMAS EVENING…BUT MOST ROADS WILL REMAIN

SNOW AND ICE COVERED. AREAS WHICH HAVE SEEN ABOVE FREEZING

TEMPERATURES OVERNIGHT AND THIS MORNING MAY SEE WET ROADS RAPIDLY

RE-FREEZE AS TEMPERATURES FALL INTO THE LOW TEENS TO LOW 20S BY 6

PM. HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS ARE EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO

TONIGHT. BOTH THE MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN DEPARTMENTS OF TRANSPORTATION

REPORTED ROADS WERE COMPLETELY OR PARTIALLY COVERED WITH SNOW AND

ICE EARLY THIS MORNING…WITH HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS IN MOST

AREAS. AS SOUTHWEST WINDS INCREASE TODAY…TREES AND POWER LINES

THAT ALREADY HAVE A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF ICE ON THEM COULD

FAIL…RESULTING IN ADDITIONAL POWER OUTAGES AND POSSIBLE BLOCKED

ROADS. TRAVEL CONDITIONS WILL LIKELY NOT IMPROVE APPRECIABLY IN

MANY AREAS UNTIL SOMETIME ON TUESDAY. MNZ018-019-026-035-037-270000-

/O.COR.KDLH.WS.W.0007.000000T0000Z-161227T0000Z/

NORTH ITASCA-CENTRAL ST. LOUIS-SOUTH ITASCA-NORTHERN AITKIN-

CARLTON/SOUTH ST. LOUIS-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…BIGFORK…HIBBING…GRAND RAPIDS…

HILL CITY…DULUTH

930 AM CST MON DEC 26 2016 …WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS

EVENING… * LOCATIONS…BIGFORK…THE IRON RANGE CITIES…COTTON…AND

DULUTH. * TIMING…THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING. * SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS…TOTAL ACCUMULATION OF 3 TO 7

INCHES…HIGHEST IN THE IRON RANGE TO BIGFORK. * SUSTAINED WINDS…SOUTHWEST TURNING WEST 15 TO 30 MPH. * WIND GUSTS…UP TO 40 MPH…STRONGEST NEAR LAKE SUPERIOR. * IMPACTS…SNOW AND ICE COVERED ROADS WILL CONTINUE TO RESULT IN

VERY HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS. STRONG WINDS AND LIGHT SNOW

WILL REDUCE VISIBILITIES TO LESS THAN ONE MILE AT TIMES. THE

WEIGHT OF THE SNOW AND ICE ON TREE LIMBS AND POWER LINES COULD

PRODUCE NUMEROUS OUTAGES AND BLOCK SOME ROADWAYS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR HEAVY SNOW AND WINTRY MIXED

PRECIPITATION MEANS HEAVY ACCUMULATIONS OF SNOW…SLEET AND

FREEZING RAIN ARE EXPECTED. EXPECT EXTREMELY SLIPPERY AND

DANGEROUS SNOW AND ICE COVERED ROADS. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL…

EXERCISE EXTREME CAUTION AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR

DESTINATION. HAVE A WORKING CELL PHONE IN CASE YOU BECOME

STRANDED. KEEP A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT IN YOUR VEHICLE…INCLUDING A

FLASHLIGHT…FOOD…AND WATER. PREPARE NOW FOR POTENTIAL POWER

OUTAGES THAT COULD LAST FOR LONGER THAN A FEW HOURS.

