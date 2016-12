Winds diminish tonight; winter weather advisories through early evening northern MN

The strong low pressure system is moving away, and winds will diminish over Minnesota this evening and overnight.

A winter weather advisory continues until 7 p.m. for much of northwestern and west-central Minnesota:

North-central and northeastern Minnesota, and northwestern Wisconsin, remain in a winter weather advisory for light snow and blowing snow until 9 p.m. this evening:

Some advisory details:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DULUTH MN

347 PM CST MON DEC 26 2016 …LIGHT SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW CONTINUES THIS EVENING… .THE STRONG STORM SYSTEM WHICH AFFECTED THE REGION OVER THE

HOLIDAY WEEKEND WAS CENTERED NORTH OF THUNDER BAY THIS AFTERNOON.

THIS SYSTEM WILL CONTINUE MOVING AWAY FROM THE NORTHLAND AND

ACROSS NORTHERN ONTARIO OVERNIGHT. STRONG AND GUSTY SOUTHWEST TO

WESTERLY WINDS AND LIGHT SNOW WILL CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING. THE

WINDS AND LIGHT SNOW WILL RESULT IN VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE-HALF

MILE AT TIMES. SOME ROADWAYS REMAIN SNOW COVERED AND SLIPPERY FROM

THE SNOW…SLEET…AND FREEZING RAIN RECEIVED EARLIER IN THE

WEEKEND. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATION ON ROADWAYS WILL EXACERBATE

THE SLIPPERY CONDITIONS AND WIND GUSTS MAY CAUSE VEHICLES TO

SWERVE AND POTENTIALLY LOSE CONTROL…ESPECIALLY ON NORTH/SOUTH

ORIENTED ROADWAYS. MINNESOTA AND WISCONSIN DEPARTMENTS OF

TRANSPORTATION REPORT ROADS WERE SNOW COVERED WITH SLIPPERY

STRETCHES AS OF LATE THIS AFTERNOON. THE SNOW AND GUSTY WINDS WILL

GRADUALLY DIMINISH AS THE SYSTEM DEPARTS TONIGHT. MNZ010-018-019-026-037-270300-

/O.CAN.KDLH.WS.W.0007.000000T0000Z-161227T0000Z/

/O.EXB.KDLH.WW.Y.0025.000000T0000Z-161227T0300Z/

KOOCHICHING-NORTH ITASCA-CENTRAL ST. LOUIS-SOUTH ITASCA-

CARLTON/SOUTH ST. LOUIS-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…INTERNATIONAL FALLS…BIGFORK…

HIBBING…GRAND RAPIDS…DULUTH

347 PM CST MON DEC 26 2016 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS

EVENING…

…WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN DULUTH HAS ISSUED A WINTER

WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT

UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING. THE WINTER STORM WARNING HAS BEEN

CANCELLED. * LOCATIONS…INTERNATIONAL FALLS…BIGFORK…HIBBING…GRAND

RAPIDS…AND DULUTH. * ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATION…UP TO 1 INCH. * SUSTAINED WINDS…WEST 15 TO 25 MPH. * WITH GUSTS…UP TO 35 MPH. * IMPACTS…VISIBILITIES WILL BE LESS THAN ONE-HALF MILE AT TIMES

DUE TO SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW. LIGHT SNOW WILL MAKE ROADS

SLIPPERY. GUSTY WINDS MAY CAUSE VEHICLES TO SWERVE OR LOSE

CONTROL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW MEANS THAT

VISIBILITIES WILL BE LIMITED DUE TO A COMBINATION OF FALLING AND

BLOWING SNOW. USE CAUTION WHEN TRAVELING…ESPECIALLY IN OPEN

AREAS THAT ARE MORE EXPOSED TO THE WIND. ROADS MAY BE SLICK AND

HAZARDOUS…SO ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION.

