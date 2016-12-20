Utilities embracing wind power

Solar power has been racing ahead in the renewable energy boom. But wind is now moving fast, is in the left lane, and signaling to pass. As solar prices have rapidly declined, so has the cost of wind power projects. Now many utilities are adding wind capacity as quickly as they can get it online.

Xcel Energy plans to spend $3.5 billion on renewables, mostly wind, over the next five years, more than double what it spent over the previous 10 years.

Nichola Groom from Reuters has more on wind power’s growth in 2017.