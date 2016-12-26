Wettest year in the Twin Cities; light winds for our Tuesday

Our weekend storm delivered .97 of an inch of rain to the official rain gauge at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

That’s a lot of rain in December!

It was enough rain to bring our 2016 precipitation total (rainfall plus the water content of every snowfall) to 40.32 inches.

That makes this the wettest year ever recorded in the Twin Cities, according to the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service:

We could still add to our 2016 precipitation total, but no big rain or snow events are expected over the next few days.

Gentle breezes ahead

The strong low pressure system that brought us rain, freezing rain, snow and strong winds over the past couple of days is moving away.

Light winds are on tap for our Tuesday and Wednesday:

Parts of northern Minnesota could see some light snow Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Highs Tuesday will be in the 20s over southern Minnesota, with teens to the north:

Highs pop into the 30s over southern and central Minnesota on Wednesday:

Peak winds

Here are some very impressive wind reports from Sunday night and Monday, courtesy of the NWS: