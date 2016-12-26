Wettest year in the Twin Cities; light winds for our Tuesday

Our weekend storm delivered .97 of an inch of rain to the official rain gauge at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
That’s a lot of rain in December!
It was enough rain to bring our 2016 precipitation total (rainfall plus the water content of every snowfall) to 40.32 inches.
That makes this the wettest year ever recorded in the Twin Cities, according to the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service:
We could still add to our 2016 precipitation total, but no big rain or snow events are expected over the next few days.
Gentle breezes ahead
The strong low pressure system that brought us rain, freezing rain, snow and strong winds over the past couple of days is moving away.
Light winds are on tap for our Tuesday and Wednesday:
Parts of northern Minnesota could see some light snow Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Highs Tuesday will be in the 20s over southern Minnesota, with teens to the north:
Highs pop into the 30s over southern and central Minnesota on Wednesday:
Peak winds
Here are some very impressive wind reports from Sunday night and Monday, courtesy of the NWS:
Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
609 PM CST Mon Dec 26 2016
…Strongest Wind Gusts During the Previous 24 Hours…
Location Speed Time/Date Lat/Lon
Hanley Falls 66 MPH 0220 AM 12/26 44.69N/95.61W
Redwood Falls AP 66 MPH 1211 AM 12/26 44.55N/95.08W
Canby AP 60 MPH 0435 AM 12/26 44.73N/96.27W
Victoria 1WSW 60 MPH 0816 AM 12/26 44.86N/93.69W
Clara City 2WSW 60 MPH 1210 AM 12/26 44.95N/95.41W
Crystal AP 59 MPH 0230 AM 12/26 45.06N/93.35W
Winthrop 2W 59 MPH 0140 AM 12/26 44.54N/94.41W
Madison AP 55 MPH 0355 AM 12/26 45.00N/96.18W
Eden Prairie AP (Flyg Cloud) 55 MPH 0222 AM 12/26 44.83N/93.46W
Granite Falls AP 55 MPH 0152 AM 12/26 44.75N/95.56W
St. Cloud AP 55 MPH 0200 AM 12/26 45.54N/94.05W
Brooklyn Park 1 W 54 MPH 0340 AM 12/26 45.11N/93.38W
Glenwood AP 54 MPH 1254 AM 12/26 45.64N/95.32W
Mankato AP 54 MPH 0135 AM 12/26 44.22N/93.92W
Appleton AP 53 MPH 0254 AM 12/26 45.23N/96.00W
Litchfield 3S 53 MPH 0111 AM 12/26 45.07N/94.53W
Olivia AP 53 MPH 1213 AM 12/26 44.78N/95.03W
Willmar 2ENE 52 MPH 0154 AM 12/26 45.15N/95.01W
Springfield 1NW 52 MPH 1202 AM 12/26 44.26N/94.99W
St. James AP 52 MPH 1255 AM 12/26 43.99N/94.56W
New Germany 1NW 52 MPH 0145 AM 12/26 44.91N/93.99W
Belgrade 3ESE 52 MPH 0310 AM 12/26 45.43N/94.93W
Sauk Centre AP 51 MPH 0312 AM 12/26 45.71N/94.93W
Maple Lake 2SSW 51 MPH 0911 AM 12/26 45.20N/94.02W
Fairmont AP 51 MPH 0933 AM 12/26 43.64N/94.42W
Henderson 4ENE 51 MPH 0204 AM 12/26 44.57N/93.84W
St. Paul Dwtn AP 51 MPH 0203 AM 12/26 44.93N/93.06W
New Ulm AP 51 MPH 0154 AM 12/26 44.32N/94.50W
3 SSE Easton 50 MPH 0656 PM 12/25 43.72N/93.89W
Bloomington 3W 50 MPH 0226 AM 12/26 44.83N/93.39W
Sauk Centre 2SE 50 MPH 0235 AM 12/26 45.71N/94.93W
Cannon Falls 7SSE 50 MPH 0915 AM 12/26 44.41N/92.86W
Milaca 8N 50 MPH 0235 AM 12/26 45.88N/93.66W
Waseca AP 49 MPH 0353 AM 12/26 44.07N/93.55W
Northfield 2WNW 49 MPH 0408 AM 12/26 44.47N/93.21W
Branch 8ENE 49 MPH 0901 AM 12/26 45.55N/92.80W
Richfield 2WSW 49 MPH 0325 PM 12/26 44.86N/93.32W
Starbuck 8SSW 49 MPH 1110 PM 12/25 45.49N/95.56W
Rice 1NNW 49 MPH 0221 AM 12/26 45.77N/94.23W
Willmar AP 48 MPH 0615 AM 12/26 45.12N/95.08W
St. Bonifacius 4ENE 48 MPH 0209 AM 12/26 44.94N/93.68W
Blue Earth 2NW 48 MPH 0105 AM 12/26 43.66N/94.12W
Alexandria 2SSE 48 MPH 0335 AM 12/26 45.84N/95.37W
Mayer 1NE 48 MPH 0245 AM 12/26 44.91N/93.87W
New Prague 2W 48 MPH 0150 AM 12/26 44.54N/93.62W
Montevideo AP 48 MPH 0152 AM 12/26 44.98N/95.71W
Long Prairie AP 47 MPH 0134 AM 12/26 45.90N/94.87W
Alexandria AP 47 MPH 1127 AM 12/26 45.87N/95.39W
Granite Ledge 7N 47 MPH 1058 PM 12/25 45.90N/93.85W
Coon Rapids 2ESE 47 MPH 1130 PM 12/25 45.16N/93.27W
Isanti 2NNW 47 MPH 0413 AM 12/26 45.52N/93.27W
Dundas 5WNW 47 MPH 1020 AM 12/26 44.48N/93.29W
Waseca 1SSE 47 MPH 0920 AM 12/26 44.06N/93.49W
Ellendale 5NNE 47 MPH 1206 PM 12/26 43.95N/93.27W
Minneapolis-St. Paul AP-MSP 47 MPH 0335 AM 12/26 44.88N/93.23W
Blaine AP 46 MPH 0334 AM 12/26 45.15N/93.21W
Sauk Rapids 4E 46 MPH 0333 AM 12/26 45.61N/94.07W
Red Wing 4W 46 MPH 0910 AM 12/26 44.60N/92.70W
Morris AP 46 MPH 1017 AM 12/26 45.57N/95.99W
Paynesville AP 46 MPH 0533 AM 12/26 45.37N/94.75W
New Richmond AP 46 MPH 0415 AM 12/26 45.15N/92.54W
Carver 3S 46 MPH 0549 AM 12/26 44.72N/93.64W
Cumberland AP 46 MPH 0655 AM 12/26 45.50N/91.98W
Colfax 7ESE 45 MPH 1018 AM 12/26 44.96N/91.59W
Prior Lake 2WSW 45 MPH 1110 PM 12/25 44.71N/93.46W
Robbinsdale 45 MPH 1007 AM 12/26 45.02N/93.35W
Eau Claire AP 45 MPH 0955 PM 12/25 44.87N/91.49W
Faribault AP 45 MPH 0614 AM 12/26 44.32N/93.31W
Menomonie AP 45 MPH 0735 AM 12/26 44.89N/91.88W
Twin Lakes 5 SE 45 MPH 1220 PM 12/26 43.51N/93.35W
Silver Lake 3E 45 MPH 0121 AM 12/26 44.91N/94.12W
Harris 2N 45 MPH 0520 AM 12/26 45.64N/92.99W
Clearwater 1SE 45 MPH 0210 AM 12/26 45.39N/94.03W
Harding 3WNW 45 MPH 1140 PM 12/25 46.14N/94.10W
Owatonna AP 45 MPH 0115 PM 12/26 44.12N/93.26W
Bock 3WNW 44 MPH 0103 AM 12/26 45.81N/93.61W
Buffalo AP 44 MPH 0154 AM 12/26 45.16N/93.84W
Searles 5SE 44 MPH 1121 PM 12/25 44.17N/94.38W
Minnesota Lake 44 MPH 0811 PM 12/25 43.84N/93.84W
Glencoe AP 44 MPH 0156 AM 12/26 44.76N/94.08W
Hutchinson AP 44 MPH 1233 AM 12/26 44.86N/94.38W
Princeton AP 44 MPH 0334 AM 12/26 45.56N/93.61W
Prior Lake 43 MPH 0610 AM 12/26 44.74N/93.44W
Gordonsville (Shell Crk) 43 MPH 1200 PM 12/26 43.51N/93.27W
Mora AP 43 MPH 0617 AM 12/26 45.90N/93.27W
Litchfield AP 43 MPH 1213 AM 12/26 45.10N/94.51W
Foley 6WSW 43 MPH 0210 AM 12/26 45.62N/94.02W
Maple Grove 43 MPH 0250 AM 12/26 45.10N/93.45W
Red Wing AP 43 MPH 1055 AM 12/26 44.59N/92.50W
Rice Lake AP 43 MPH 0655 AM 12/26 45.43N/91.77W
Stanton AP 43 MPH 0733 AM 12/26 44.48N/93.02W
Cedar Mills 5N 42 MPH 0111 AM 12/26 45.03N/94.52W
Skyline 42 MPH 1045 AM 12/26 44.15N/94.03W
Burnsville 2NNW 42 MPH 0740 PM 12/25 44.80N/93.29W
St. Croix Falls 2ESE 42 MPH 1104 AM 12/26 45.40N/92.59W
Lake Elmo AP 41 MPH 0353 AM 12/26 45.00N/92.85W
Osceola 1NE 41 MPH 0405 AM 12/26 45.34N/92.67W
Big Lake 2SSE 41 MPH 0328 AM 12/26 45.30N/93.73W
Tilden 7 NE 41 MPH 1118 AM 12/26 45.08N/91.33W
Prior Lake 1W 41 MPH 0704 PM 12/25 44.73N/93.46W
Mora 1ENE 41 MPH 0708 AM 12/26 45.89N/93.27W
Tony AP (Rusk County) 41 MPH 1155 AM 12/26 45.50N/91.00W
Rush City AP 41 MPH 0459 AM 12/26 45.70N/92.95W
Albert Lea AP 40 MPH 1133 AM 12/26 43.68N/93.37W
Lakeville 2NE 40 MPH 0209 AM 12/26 44.70N/93.22W
Santiago 3E 40 MPH 1020 AM 12/26 45.53N/93.75W
Maple Lake AP 40 MPH 0314 AM 12/26 45.25N/94.00W
South St. Paul AP 40 MPH 1211 PM 12/26 44.86N/93.03W
Shakopee 1NW 39 MPH 1153 AM 12/26 44.78N/93.49W
Cambridge AP 39 MPH 0315 PM 12/26 45.56N/93.27W
Glenwood City 5WNW 39 MPH 0400 AM 12/26 45.10N/92.26W
French Lake 39 MPH 0326 AM 12/26 45.20N/94.20W
Chisago City 4S 39 MPH 0310 AM 12/26 45.30N/92.88W
Columbia Heights 1WSW 39 MPH 0255 AM 12/26 45.04N/93.27W
Richfield 3ESE 39 MPH 0230 AM 12/26 44.86N/93.21W
Chetek AP 39 MPH 0835 AM 12/26 45.31N/91.64W
Elk River 2WNW 38 MPH 0318 AM 12/26 45.35N/93.59W
Wyoming 6WSW 38 MPH 0706 AM 12/26 45.30N/93.10W
Spring Valley 1SSW 38 MPH 0406 PM 12/26 44.83N/92.25W
St. Paul 1WSW 38 MPH 0854 PM 12/25 44.93N/93.14W
Lakeville AP 38 MPH 0151 PM 12/26 44.63N/93.23W
Little Falls AP 38 MPH 0732 AM 12/26 45.95N/94.35W
Little Falls 2SSE 38 MPH 0407 AM 12/26 45.95N/94.34W
Marietta 5SSW 38 MPH 0400 PM 12/26 44.94N/96.44W
Minnetonka 37 MPH 0326 AM 12/26 44.92N/93.47W
Lakeville 1N 37 MPH 0238 AM 12/26 44.87N/93.34W
Jordan 6E 37 MPH 0220 AM 12/26 44.66N/93.52W
Cottage Grove 1ESE 36 MPH 1010 AM 12/26 44.80N/92.90W
Cambridge 36 MPH 0800 AM 12/26 45.56N/93.21W
Zumbrota 36 MPH 1158 AM 12/26 44.30N/92.68W
Loretto 2NW 36 MPH 0841 AM 12/26 45.08N/93.66W
Osceola AP 36 MPH 0637 AM 12/26 45.31N/92.69W
Waconia 1WSW 36 MPH 1229 PM 12/26 44.84N/93.82W
Avon 4ESE 35 MPH 0319 AM 12/26 45.58N/94.39W
Scandia 3NNE 35 MPH 0650 AM 12/26 45.30N/92.79W
Coon Rapids 2NE 35 MPH 0245 AM 12/26 45.20N/93.28W
St. Paul 1SW 34 MPH 0900 AM 12/26 44.94N/93.11W
Lake Minnetonka 1WSW 34 MPH 0220 AM 12/26 44.93N/93.49W
Eau Claire 1S 34 MPH 1025 AM 12/26 44.80N/91.49W
Redwood Falls 1ESE 34 MPH 1209 AM 12/26 44.54N/95.09W
Montevideo 1S 33 MPH 0320 AM 12/26 44.94N/95.72W
St. Francis 1S 33 MPH 0603 AM 12/26 45.37N/93.36W
Eagan 2ESE 33 MPH 0230 AM 12/26 44.80N/93.13W
Maple Grove 33 MPH 1154 PM 12/25 45.09N/93.47W
Plymouth 1ENE 33 MPH 0203 PM 12/26 45.03N/93.44W
Morristown (Cannon R) 33 MPH 0430 PM 12/26 44.23N/93.45W
Augusta 1NW 32 MPH 1105 PM 12/25 44.70N/91.13W
North St. Paul 32 MPH 0210 AM 12/26 45.03N/93.01W
Madelia 32 MPH 0652 PM 12/25 44.05N/94.42W
Woodbury 2W 32 MPH 0319 AM 12/26 44.92N/92.99W
Roseville 2ESE 32 MPH 0332 AM 12/26 45.00N/93.12W
Zimmerman 32 MPH 0243 AM 12/26 45.45N/93.59W
8 NNW Quamba 32 MPH 0500 PM 12/26 46.02N/93.23W
Anoka 2SE 31 MPH 0833 AM 12/26 45.19N/93.37W
Elko 31 MPH 0735 AM 12/26 44.57N/93.32W
Cottage Grove 30 MPH 0219 PM 12/26 44.82N/92.94W
Cokato 2W 30 MPH 0134 AM 12/26 45.08N/94.24W
Lake City 2NW 30 MPH 0730 AM 12/26 44.47N/92.31W
Elk River 2SSW 30 MPH 0714 AM 12/26 45.30N/93.58W
Ladysmith 2SW 30 MPH 1005 AM 12/26 45.43N/91.12W
Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Grand Forks ND
528 PM CST Mon Dec 26 2016
…Highest Wind Reports During December 25-26, 2016 Winter Storm…
Location Speed Time/Date
Wadena MN (APT) 58 MPH 0814 AM 12/26
Rothsay MN (DOT) 53 MPH 0435 AM 12/26
Tenney MN (DOT) 50 MPH 0305 PM 12/26
Wahpeton ND (APT) 48 MPH 0335 PM 12/26
Devils Lake DOT Hwy 20 48 MPH 1138 AM 12/26
Cando ND (APT) 46 MPH 1135 AM 12/26
Grafton ND (APT) 46 MPH 0115 PM 12/26
Grand Forks ND (APT) 46 MPH 0230 PM 12/26
Hallock MN (APT) 46 MPH 0554 AM 12/26
Devils Lake ND (APT) 45 MPH 1233 PM 12/26
Fergus Falls MN (APT) 45 MPH 0454 AM 12/26
Lake Park MN (DOT) 45 MPH 0350 AM 12/26
Verndale MN (DOT) 45 MPH 0815 AM 12/26
4 W Churchs Ferry 45 MPH 1138 AM 12/26
Staples MN (APT) 45 MPH 0832 AM 12/26
Elbow Lake MN (APT) 45 MPH 0620 PM 12/25
Hendrum MN (DOT) 44 MPH 0602 AM 12/26
Bowesmont ND (DOT) 44 MPH 0308 PM 12/26
Wahpeton ND (DOT) 44 MPH 0238 PM 12/26
Crookston MN (APT) 43 MPH 0535 PM 12/26
Langdon ND (APT) 43 MPH 0455 PM 12/26
Fargo ND (APT) 43 MPH 0656 PM 12/26
Donaldson MN (DOT) 43 MPH 0640 PM 12/26
Mahnomen MN (DOT) 43 MPH 0651 AM 12/26
St Vincent MN (DOT) 43 MPH 0630 PM 12/26
Buxton ND 4 S (DOT) 43 MPH 0338 PM 12/26
Buffalo ND 7 N (DOT) 43 MPH 0338 PM 12/26
Grand Forks ND (DOT) 43 MPH 0538 PM 12/26
Mcleod ND 3 N 43 MPH 0549 PM 12/26
Dilworth MN (DOT) 42 MPH 0720 PM 12/26
Park Rapids MN (APT) 41 MPH 0742 PM 12/26
Cavalier ND (APT) 40 MPH 0515 PM 12/26
Mahnomen MN (APT) 40 MPH 0655 AM 12/26
Walhalla ND (APT) 40 MPH 0455 PM 12/26
Moorhead MN (APT) 40 MPH 0333 PM 12/26
Emerado ND (DOT) 40 MPH 0623 PM 12/26
Grand Forks ND (AFB) 40 MPH 0255 PM 12/26
Roseau MN (DNR) 40 MPH 0708 AM 12/26
Chamberlain MN (DOT) 39 MPH 0735 PM 12/26
E Grand Forks MN (DOT) 39 MPH 0228 PM 12/26
Thief R Falls MN (APT) 39 MPH 0613 PM 12/26
Baudette MN (APT) 38 MPH 0233 AM 12/26
Bemidji MN (APT) 38 MPH 0752 PM 12/26
Detroit Lakes MN (DNR) 38 MPH 0720 PM 12/26
Detroit Lakes MN (APT) 38 MPH 0414 PM 12/26
Kelliher MN (DNR) 38 MPH 0707 AM 12/26
Karlstad MN (DNR) 38 MPH 0806 PM 12/26
Roseau MN (APT) 38 MPH 0634 AM 12/26
Cooperstown ND (APT) 38 MPH 0115 PM 12/25
Frontier ND (S Fargo) 37 MPH 0701 PM 12/26
Badger MN (DOT) 37 MPH 0610 AM 12/26
Ottertail MN (DOT) 37 MPH 0700 PM 12/26
Badoura MN (DNR) 36 MPH 0806 PM 12/26
Bemidji MN (DNR) 36 MPH 0906 PM 12/26
Fosston MN (APT) 36 MPH 0634 PM 12/26
Brooks MN (DOT) 36 MPH 0605 PM 12/26
Moorhead MN (DOT) 36 MPH 0520 PM 12/26
7 N Salol 35 MPH 0530 AM 12/26
Bagley MN 35 MPH 0640 AM 12/26
Shooks MN (DOT) 35 MPH 1010 PM 12/26
Gatzke MN 2 ENE 35 MPH 0605 PM 12/26
