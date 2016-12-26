Wettest year in the Twin Cities; light winds for our Tuesday

Ron TrendaRon Trenda Dec 26, 2016 0

Our weekend storm delivered .97 of an inch of rain to the official rain gauge at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

That’s a lot of rain in December!

It was enough rain to bring our 2016 precipitation total (rainfall plus the water content of every snowfall) to 40.32 inches.

That makes this the wettest year ever recorded in the Twin Cities, according to the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service:

NWS Twin Cities

We could still add to our 2016 precipitation total, but no big rain or snow events are expected over the next few days.

Gentle breezes ahead

The strong low pressure system that brought us rain, freezing rain, snow and strong winds over the past couple of days is moving away.

Light winds are on tap for our Tuesday and Wednesday:

rt1226allfronts

Parts of northern Minnesota could see some light snow Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Highs Tuesday will be in the 20s over southern Minnesota, with teens to the north:

Highs pop into the 30s over southern and central Minnesota on Wednesday:

Peak winds

Here are some very impressive wind reports from Sunday night and Monday, courtesy of the NWS:

Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
609 PM CST Mon Dec 26 2016

…Strongest Wind Gusts During the Previous 24 Hours…

Location                      Speed     Time/Date       Lat/Lon

Hanley Falls                 66 MPH    0220 AM 12/26   44.69N/95.61W
Redwood Falls AP             66 MPH    1211 AM 12/26   44.55N/95.08W
Canby AP                     60 MPH    0435 AM 12/26   44.73N/96.27W
Victoria 1WSW                60 MPH    0816 AM 12/26   44.86N/93.69W
Clara City 2WSW              60 MPH    1210 AM 12/26   44.95N/95.41W
Crystal AP                   59 MPH    0230 AM 12/26   45.06N/93.35W
Winthrop 2W                  59 MPH    0140 AM 12/26   44.54N/94.41W
Madison AP                   55 MPH    0355 AM 12/26   45.00N/96.18W
Eden Prairie AP (Flyg Cloud) 55 MPH    0222 AM 12/26   44.83N/93.46W
Granite Falls AP             55 MPH    0152 AM 12/26   44.75N/95.56W
St. Cloud AP                 55 MPH    0200 AM 12/26   45.54N/94.05W
Brooklyn Park 1 W            54 MPH    0340 AM 12/26   45.11N/93.38W
Glenwood AP                  54 MPH    1254 AM 12/26   45.64N/95.32W
Mankato AP                   54 MPH    0135 AM 12/26   44.22N/93.92W
Appleton AP                  53 MPH    0254 AM 12/26   45.23N/96.00W
Litchfield 3S                53 MPH    0111 AM 12/26   45.07N/94.53W
Olivia AP                    53 MPH    1213 AM 12/26   44.78N/95.03W
Willmar 2ENE                 52 MPH    0154 AM 12/26   45.15N/95.01W
Springfield 1NW              52 MPH    1202 AM 12/26   44.26N/94.99W
St. James AP                 52 MPH    1255 AM 12/26   43.99N/94.56W
New Germany 1NW              52 MPH    0145 AM 12/26   44.91N/93.99W
Belgrade 3ESE                52 MPH    0310 AM 12/26   45.43N/94.93W
Sauk Centre AP               51 MPH    0312 AM 12/26   45.71N/94.93W
Maple Lake 2SSW              51 MPH    0911 AM 12/26   45.20N/94.02W
Fairmont AP                  51 MPH    0933 AM 12/26   43.64N/94.42W
Henderson 4ENE               51 MPH    0204 AM 12/26   44.57N/93.84W
St. Paul Dwtn AP             51 MPH    0203 AM 12/26   44.93N/93.06W
New Ulm AP                   51 MPH    0154 AM 12/26   44.32N/94.50W
3 SSE Easton                 50 MPH    0656 PM 12/25   43.72N/93.89W
Bloomington 3W               50 MPH    0226 AM 12/26   44.83N/93.39W
Sauk Centre 2SE              50 MPH    0235 AM 12/26   45.71N/94.93W
Cannon Falls 7SSE            50 MPH    0915 AM 12/26   44.41N/92.86W
Milaca 8N                    50 MPH    0235 AM 12/26   45.88N/93.66W
Waseca AP                    49 MPH    0353 AM 12/26   44.07N/93.55W
Northfield 2WNW              49 MPH    0408 AM 12/26   44.47N/93.21W
Branch 8ENE                  49 MPH    0901 AM 12/26   45.55N/92.80W
Richfield 2WSW               49 MPH    0325 PM 12/26   44.86N/93.32W
Starbuck 8SSW                49 MPH    1110 PM 12/25   45.49N/95.56W
Rice 1NNW                    49 MPH    0221 AM 12/26   45.77N/94.23W
Willmar AP                   48 MPH    0615 AM 12/26   45.12N/95.08W
St. Bonifacius 4ENE          48 MPH    0209 AM 12/26   44.94N/93.68W
Blue Earth 2NW               48 MPH    0105 AM 12/26   43.66N/94.12W
Alexandria 2SSE              48 MPH    0335 AM 12/26   45.84N/95.37W
Mayer 1NE                    48 MPH    0245 AM 12/26   44.91N/93.87W
New Prague 2W                48 MPH    0150 AM 12/26   44.54N/93.62W
Montevideo AP                48 MPH    0152 AM 12/26   44.98N/95.71W
Long Prairie AP              47 MPH    0134 AM 12/26   45.90N/94.87W
Alexandria AP                47 MPH    1127 AM 12/26   45.87N/95.39W
Granite Ledge 7N             47 MPH    1058 PM 12/25   45.90N/93.85W
Coon Rapids 2ESE             47 MPH    1130 PM 12/25   45.16N/93.27W
Isanti 2NNW                  47 MPH    0413 AM 12/26   45.52N/93.27W
Dundas 5WNW                  47 MPH    1020 AM 12/26   44.48N/93.29W
Waseca 1SSE                  47 MPH    0920 AM 12/26   44.06N/93.49W
Ellendale 5NNE               47 MPH    1206 PM 12/26   43.95N/93.27W
Minneapolis-St. Paul AP-MSP  47 MPH    0335 AM 12/26   44.88N/93.23W
Blaine AP                    46 MPH    0334 AM 12/26   45.15N/93.21W
Sauk Rapids 4E               46 MPH    0333 AM 12/26   45.61N/94.07W
Red Wing 4W                  46 MPH    0910 AM 12/26   44.60N/92.70W
Morris AP                    46 MPH    1017 AM 12/26   45.57N/95.99W
Paynesville AP               46 MPH    0533 AM 12/26   45.37N/94.75W
New Richmond AP              46 MPH    0415 AM 12/26   45.15N/92.54W
Carver 3S                    46 MPH    0549 AM 12/26   44.72N/93.64W
Cumberland AP                46 MPH    0655 AM 12/26   45.50N/91.98W
Colfax 7ESE                  45 MPH    1018 AM 12/26   44.96N/91.59W
Prior Lake 2WSW              45 MPH    1110 PM 12/25   44.71N/93.46W
Robbinsdale                  45 MPH    1007 AM 12/26   45.02N/93.35W
Eau Claire AP                45 MPH    0955 PM 12/25   44.87N/91.49W
Faribault AP                 45 MPH    0614 AM 12/26   44.32N/93.31W
Menomonie AP                 45 MPH    0735 AM 12/26   44.89N/91.88W
Twin Lakes 5 SE              45 MPH    1220 PM 12/26   43.51N/93.35W
Silver Lake 3E               45 MPH    0121 AM 12/26   44.91N/94.12W
Harris 2N                    45 MPH    0520 AM 12/26   45.64N/92.99W
Clearwater 1SE               45 MPH    0210 AM 12/26   45.39N/94.03W
Harding 3WNW                 45 MPH    1140 PM 12/25   46.14N/94.10W
Owatonna AP                  45 MPH    0115 PM 12/26   44.12N/93.26W
Bock 3WNW                    44 MPH    0103 AM 12/26   45.81N/93.61W
Buffalo AP                   44 MPH    0154 AM 12/26   45.16N/93.84W
Searles 5SE                  44 MPH    1121 PM 12/25   44.17N/94.38W
Minnesota Lake               44 MPH    0811 PM 12/25   43.84N/93.84W
Glencoe AP                   44 MPH    0156 AM 12/26   44.76N/94.08W
Hutchinson AP                44 MPH    1233 AM 12/26   44.86N/94.38W
Princeton AP                 44 MPH    0334 AM 12/26   45.56N/93.61W
Prior Lake                   43 MPH    0610 AM 12/26   44.74N/93.44W
Gordonsville (Shell Crk)     43 MPH    1200 PM 12/26   43.51N/93.27W
Mora AP                      43 MPH    0617 AM 12/26   45.90N/93.27W
Litchfield AP                43 MPH    1213 AM 12/26   45.10N/94.51W
Foley 6WSW                   43 MPH    0210 AM 12/26   45.62N/94.02W
Maple Grove                  43 MPH    0250 AM 12/26   45.10N/93.45W
Red Wing AP                  43 MPH    1055 AM 12/26   44.59N/92.50W
Rice Lake AP                 43 MPH    0655 AM 12/26   45.43N/91.77W
Stanton AP                   43 MPH    0733 AM 12/26   44.48N/93.02W
Cedar Mills 5N               42 MPH    0111 AM 12/26   45.03N/94.52W
Skyline                      42 MPH    1045 AM 12/26   44.15N/94.03W
Burnsville 2NNW              42 MPH    0740 PM 12/25   44.80N/93.29W
St. Croix Falls 2ESE         42 MPH    1104 AM 12/26   45.40N/92.59W
Lake Elmo AP                 41 MPH    0353 AM 12/26   45.00N/92.85W
Osceola 1NE                  41 MPH    0405 AM 12/26   45.34N/92.67W
Big Lake 2SSE                41 MPH    0328 AM 12/26   45.30N/93.73W
Tilden 7 NE                  41 MPH    1118 AM 12/26   45.08N/91.33W
Prior Lake 1W                41 MPH    0704 PM 12/25   44.73N/93.46W
Mora 1ENE                    41 MPH    0708 AM 12/26   45.89N/93.27W
Tony AP (Rusk County)        41 MPH    1155 AM 12/26   45.50N/91.00W
Rush City AP                 41 MPH    0459 AM 12/26   45.70N/92.95W
Albert Lea AP                40 MPH    1133 AM 12/26   43.68N/93.37W
Lakeville 2NE                40 MPH    0209 AM 12/26   44.70N/93.22W
Santiago 3E                  40 MPH    1020 AM 12/26   45.53N/93.75W
Maple Lake AP                40 MPH    0314 AM 12/26   45.25N/94.00W
South St. Paul AP            40 MPH    1211 PM 12/26   44.86N/93.03W
Shakopee 1NW                 39 MPH    1153 AM 12/26   44.78N/93.49W
Cambridge AP                 39 MPH    0315 PM 12/26   45.56N/93.27W
Glenwood City 5WNW           39 MPH    0400 AM 12/26   45.10N/92.26W
French Lake                  39 MPH    0326 AM 12/26   45.20N/94.20W
Chisago City 4S              39 MPH    0310 AM 12/26   45.30N/92.88W
Columbia Heights 1WSW        39 MPH    0255 AM 12/26   45.04N/93.27W
Richfield 3ESE               39 MPH    0230 AM 12/26   44.86N/93.21W
Chetek AP                    39 MPH    0835 AM 12/26   45.31N/91.64W
Elk River 2WNW               38 MPH    0318 AM 12/26   45.35N/93.59W
Wyoming 6WSW                 38 MPH    0706 AM 12/26   45.30N/93.10W
Spring Valley 1SSW           38 MPH    0406 PM 12/26   44.83N/92.25W
St. Paul 1WSW                38 MPH    0854 PM 12/25   44.93N/93.14W
Lakeville AP                 38 MPH    0151 PM 12/26   44.63N/93.23W
Little Falls AP              38 MPH    0732 AM 12/26   45.95N/94.35W
Little Falls 2SSE            38 MPH    0407 AM 12/26   45.95N/94.34W
Marietta 5SSW                38 MPH    0400 PM 12/26   44.94N/96.44W
Minnetonka                   37 MPH    0326 AM 12/26   44.92N/93.47W
Lakeville 1N                 37 MPH    0238 AM 12/26   44.87N/93.34W
Jordan 6E                    37 MPH    0220 AM 12/26   44.66N/93.52W
Cottage Grove 1ESE           36 MPH    1010 AM 12/26   44.80N/92.90W
Cambridge                    36 MPH    0800 AM 12/26   45.56N/93.21W
Zumbrota                     36 MPH    1158 AM 12/26   44.30N/92.68W
Loretto 2NW                  36 MPH    0841 AM 12/26   45.08N/93.66W
Osceola AP                   36 MPH    0637 AM 12/26   45.31N/92.69W
Waconia 1WSW                 36 MPH    1229 PM 12/26   44.84N/93.82W
Avon 4ESE                    35 MPH    0319 AM 12/26   45.58N/94.39W
Scandia 3NNE                 35 MPH    0650 AM 12/26   45.30N/92.79W
Coon Rapids 2NE              35 MPH    0245 AM 12/26   45.20N/93.28W
St. Paul 1SW                 34 MPH    0900 AM 12/26   44.94N/93.11W
Lake Minnetonka 1WSW         34 MPH    0220 AM 12/26   44.93N/93.49W
Eau Claire 1S                34 MPH    1025 AM 12/26   44.80N/91.49W
Redwood Falls 1ESE           34 MPH    1209 AM 12/26   44.54N/95.09W
Montevideo 1S                33 MPH    0320 AM 12/26   44.94N/95.72W
St. Francis 1S               33 MPH    0603 AM 12/26   45.37N/93.36W
Eagan 2ESE                   33 MPH    0230 AM 12/26   44.80N/93.13W
Maple Grove                  33 MPH    1154 PM 12/25   45.09N/93.47W
Plymouth 1ENE                33 MPH    0203 PM 12/26   45.03N/93.44W
Morristown (Cannon R)        33 MPH    0430 PM 12/26   44.23N/93.45W
Augusta 1NW                  32 MPH    1105 PM 12/25   44.70N/91.13W
North St. Paul               32 MPH    0210 AM 12/26   45.03N/93.01W
Madelia                      32 MPH    0652 PM 12/25   44.05N/94.42W
Woodbury 2W                  32 MPH    0319 AM 12/26   44.92N/92.99W
Roseville 2ESE               32 MPH    0332 AM 12/26   45.00N/93.12W
Zimmerman                    32 MPH    0243 AM 12/26   45.45N/93.59W
8 NNW Quamba                 32 MPH    0500 PM 12/26   46.02N/93.23W
Anoka 2SE                    31 MPH    0833 AM 12/26   45.19N/93.37W
Elko                         31 MPH    0735 AM 12/26   44.57N/93.32W
Cottage Grove                30 MPH    0219 PM 12/26   44.82N/92.94W
Cokato 2W                    30 MPH    0134 AM 12/26   45.08N/94.24W
Lake City 2NW                30 MPH    0730 AM 12/26   44.47N/92.31W
Elk River 2SSW               30 MPH    0714 AM 12/26   45.30N/93.58W
Ladysmith 2SW                30 MPH    1005 AM 12/26   45.43N/91.12W

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying
equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.

$$

NWS Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN
IRIS System

Public Information Statement
National Weather Service Grand Forks ND
528 PM CST Mon Dec 26 2016

…Highest Wind Reports During December 25-26, 2016 Winter Storm…

Location                     Speed     Time/Date
Wadena MN (APT)              58 MPH    0814 AM 12/26
Rothsay MN (DOT)             53 MPH    0435 AM 12/26
Tenney MN (DOT)              50 MPH    0305 PM 12/26
Wahpeton ND (APT)            48 MPH    0335 PM 12/26
Devils Lake DOT Hwy 20       48 MPH    1138 AM 12/26
Cando ND (APT)               46 MPH    1135 AM 12/26
Grafton ND (APT)             46 MPH    0115 PM 12/26
Grand Forks ND (APT)         46 MPH    0230 PM 12/26
Hallock MN (APT)             46 MPH    0554 AM 12/26
Devils Lake ND (APT)         45 MPH    1233 PM 12/26
Fergus Falls MN (APT)        45 MPH    0454 AM 12/26
Lake Park MN (DOT)           45 MPH    0350 AM 12/26
Verndale MN (DOT)            45 MPH    0815 AM 12/26
4 W Churchs Ferry            45 MPH    1138 AM 12/26
Staples MN (APT)             45 MPH    0832 AM 12/26
Elbow Lake MN (APT)          45 MPH    0620 PM 12/25
Hendrum MN (DOT)             44 MPH    0602 AM 12/26
Bowesmont ND (DOT)           44 MPH    0308 PM 12/26
Wahpeton ND (DOT)            44 MPH    0238 PM 12/26
Crookston MN (APT)           43 MPH    0535 PM 12/26
Langdon ND (APT)             43 MPH    0455 PM 12/26
Fargo ND (APT)               43 MPH    0656 PM 12/26
Donaldson MN (DOT)           43 MPH    0640 PM 12/26
Mahnomen MN (DOT)            43 MPH    0651 AM 12/26
St Vincent MN (DOT)          43 MPH    0630 PM 12/26
Buxton ND 4 S (DOT)          43 MPH    0338 PM 12/26
Buffalo ND 7 N (DOT)         43 MPH    0338 PM 12/26
Grand Forks ND (DOT)         43 MPH    0538 PM 12/26
Mcleod ND 3 N                43 MPH    0549 PM 12/26
Dilworth MN (DOT)            42 MPH    0720 PM 12/26
Park Rapids MN (APT)         41 MPH    0742 PM 12/26
Cavalier ND (APT)            40 MPH    0515 PM 12/26
Mahnomen MN (APT)            40 MPH    0655 AM 12/26
Walhalla ND (APT)            40 MPH    0455 PM 12/26
Moorhead MN (APT)            40 MPH    0333 PM 12/26
Emerado ND (DOT)             40 MPH    0623 PM 12/26
Grand Forks ND (AFB)         40 MPH    0255 PM 12/26
Roseau MN (DNR)              40 MPH    0708 AM 12/26
Chamberlain MN (DOT)         39 MPH    0735 PM 12/26
E Grand Forks MN (DOT)       39 MPH    0228 PM 12/26
Thief R Falls MN (APT)       39 MPH    0613 PM 12/26
Baudette MN (APT)            38 MPH    0233 AM 12/26
Bemidji MN (APT)             38 MPH    0752 PM 12/26
Detroit Lakes MN (DNR)       38 MPH    0720 PM 12/26
Detroit Lakes MN (APT)       38 MPH    0414 PM 12/26
Kelliher MN (DNR)            38 MPH    0707 AM 12/26
Karlstad MN (DNR)            38 MPH    0806 PM 12/26
Roseau MN (APT)              38 MPH    0634 AM 12/26
Cooperstown ND (APT)         38 MPH    0115 PM 12/25
Frontier ND (S Fargo)        37 MPH    0701 PM 12/26
Badger MN (DOT)              37 MPH    0610 AM 12/26
Ottertail MN (DOT)           37 MPH    0700 PM 12/26
Badoura MN (DNR)             36 MPH    0806 PM 12/26
Bemidji MN (DNR)             36 MPH    0906 PM 12/26
Fosston MN (APT)             36 MPH    0634 PM 12/26
Brooks MN (DOT)              36 MPH    0605 PM 12/26
Moorhead MN (DOT)            36 MPH    0520 PM 12/26
7 N Salol                    35 MPH    0530 AM 12/26
Bagley MN                    35 MPH    0640 AM 12/26
Shooks MN (DOT)              35 MPH    1010 PM 12/26
Gatzke MN 2 ENE              35 MPH    0605 PM 12/26

Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying
equipment and exposures. Not all data listed are considered official.

$$

NWS Grand Forks ND
IRIS System