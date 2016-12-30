Snow northern MN into early Saturday; a quiet Sunday

A low pressure system will track through Minnesota and into Wisconsin overnight and early Saturday morning.

Several inches of snow are possible in parts of northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

Central and southern Minnesota could see occasional light snow showers overnight and very early on Saturday.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the expected snowfall pattern:

The color chart on the lower right of the loop refers to the strength of the radar signal returning to the radar, not inches of snow!

Snow totals could be in the 4 to 8 inch range along the north shore of Lake Superior, where a winter storm warning is in effect until 6 a.m. Saturday:

The Duluth office of the National Weather Service has also issued a winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday for the remainder of northeastern Minnesota and north-central Minnesota:

Parts of northwestern Wisconsin are in a winter weather advisory until noon Saturday.

You can check with the Duluth office of the National Weather Service for snow updates, and updated weather information is also posted on the MPR news live weather blog.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has current road conditions.

Weekend forecast

Other than lingering snow in parts of northeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning, our weekend weather is looking pretty good.

Saturday will be breezy, with afternoon temps in the 20s over much of Minnesota and teens in the northeast:

I’m expecting some clouds in northern Minnesota on Sunday, but plenty of sunshine in central and southern Minnesota.

Highs on Sunday will be mild for January 1, with highs in the 20s north and some lower 30s in the south:

Our temps will take a sharp drop by the middle of next week, with single digit highs on tap for Wednesday through Friday. Morning lows are likely to dip below zero Thursday and Friday.

Monday snow and rain

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Global Forecast System model still shows some snow over Minnesota from Monday into Tuesday.

The GFS model shows that the precipitation could start as rain or freezing rain over southeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities area:

The precipitation would then change to all snow over southeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities Monday night, and continue into Tuesday.

The remainder of Minnesota would see mostly snow, and several inches of snow could accumulate.

We’ll see how the forecast models change as we get closer to Monday!

Programming note

