Much lighter winds; possible winter storm next Monday

We’ll all have a better hair day today!

The low pressure system that delivered wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph to much of Minnesota yesterday is now sitting over southeastern Canada.

We’ll have moderate winds today and tomorrow, with no strong weather systems nearby:

The final image in the loop, which is Thursday morning, shows tighter isobars and increasing winds over Minnesota.

We have a few flurries this morning, then northern Minnesota could see some light snow later tonight and Wednesday.

Most of Minnesota could see some snow showers on Thursday.

Warmer tomorrow

Our average high temperature is 24 degrees in the Twin Cities right now.

Highs in the 20s are expected over southern and central Minnesota today, with some teens over the north:

Southern and central Minnesota will see highs in the 30s tomorrow, with 20s north:

Tomorrow’s highs will be about 10 degrees above average in some spots.

December temp recovery

The first 6 days of December were warmer than normal in the Twin Cities metro area.

We all know about the very cold temperatures that followed. Our average daily temperature was below normal from December 7 through December 19.

Since December 20, the average temperature for each day has been warmer than normal at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The preliminary December climate report for Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, from the National Weather Service, has the daily temperature details:

The column labeled “dep” is highlighted, since it shows each day’s departure from normal.

Negative numbers in the “dep” are colder than normal days, taking the average of the high and low temperature of each day.

The past 7 days, plus the warmth of the first 6 days of this month, have nearly offset the chill of the other days.

As of this morning, our average temperature this month is now only three-tenths of a degree below normal in the Twin Cities area!

Snowstorm next Monday?

It is about 6 days away, but Minnesota and Wisconsin could be dealing with a snowstorm next Monday and Tuesday.

It’ll be interesting to watch the changes in the forecast models as we get closer to Monday.

Here’s how the potential snowstorm is depicted on NOAAs Global Forecast System model:

There’s also the potential for rain changing to snow in southern Minnesota on Monday.

We’ll keep you updated.