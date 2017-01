Mild temps Sunday; winter storm watch northern MN Sunday evening through Tuesday

I hope that you have a happy 2017!

We’ll start our year with mild high temperatures.

Southern Minnesota will see highs in the lower 30s New Year’s Day, central and northern Minnesota will see mostly 20s:

Far northwestern Minnesota could see highs in the teens.

Winter storm watch for northern Minnesota starts Sunday evening

A low pressure system moves out of the Rockies late Sunday, spreading snow northward.

Snow could begin in southwestern Minnesota late Sunday afternoon.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the expected snowfall pattern from 3 p.m. Sunday through Monday evening:

The color chart on the lower right of the loop refers to the strength of the radar signal returning to the radar, not inches of snow!

The snow will continue into Tuesday for much of northern and central Minnesota, and winds will pick up on Tuesday.

The Twin Cities metro area and southeastern Minnesota could see periods of snow Sunday night, then a mix of snow, drizzle and freezing drizzle Monday, followed by periods of snow Monday night into Tuesday.

The highest snow totals are expected over northern Minnesota, where a winter storm watch is in effect from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Tuesday:

Here are some details of the winter storm watch, from the Grand Forks, ND office of the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE GRAND FORKS ND

244 PM CST SAT DEC 31 2016 MNZ001>009-013>017-022>024-027>032-040-NDZ006>008-014>016-024-

026>030-038-039-049-052>054-022045-

/O.NEW.KFGF.WS.A.0005.170102T0000Z-170104T0000Z/

244 PM CST SAT DEC 31 2016 …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GRAND FORKS HAS ISSUED A WINTER

STORM WATCH…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * TIMING…SNOW IS LIKELY OVER OUR REGION FROM SUNDAY EVENING

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. THE SNOW MAY BE CONCENTRATED IN TWO

PERIODS. ONE SUNDAY EVENING INTO EARLY MONDAY AND THEN THE OTHER

HEAVIER SNOW MONDAY NIGHT INTO EARLY TUESDAY. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 INCHES OR

MORE ARE POSSIBLE. * WINDS / VISIBILITIES…WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 45 MPH COULD

CAUSE WIDESPREAD BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW…ESPECIALLY IN OPEN

AREAS LATER MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY. * WIND CHILL VALUES…EXPECT WIND CHILLS TO RANGE FROM 10 BELOW ZERO

TO 25 BELOW ZERO MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY. * IMPACTS…PLAN ON DIFFICULT DRIVING CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT

SNOW…SLEET OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL.

CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.

And details of the northeastern Minnesota portion of the winter storm watch, from the Duluth office of the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE…UPDATED

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DULUTH MN

455 PM CST SAT DEC 31 2016 …WINTER STORM ON TRACK TO IMPACT THE NORTHLAND SUNDAY NIGHT

INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING… .A STRONG WINTER STORM IS FORECAST TO DEVELOP OUT OF THE

INTERMOUNTAIN WEST AND MOVE INTO THE REGION SUNDAY NIGHT…

LASTING THROUGH THE DAY TUESDAY. THE PRIMARY HAZARD WILL BE HEAVY

SNOWFALL…WITH THE POTENTIAL FOR A WINTRY MIX ACROSS

NORTHWESTERN WISCONSIN MONDAY NIGHT. AS THE SYSTEM DEPARTS LATE TUESDAY INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING…GUSTY

NORTHWEST WINDS BETWEEN 20 AND 25 MPH ARE EXPECTED TO DEVELOP…

WHICH COULD LEAD TO BLOWING SNOW ACROSS THE AREA. THIS STORM IS

EXPECTED TO IMPACT TRAVEL CONDITIONS FOR LATE NEW YEARS DAY

THROUGH TUESDAY. IF YOU ARE PLANNING ON TRAVELING FOR THE

HOLIDAY…BE SURE TO PREPARE FOR SLICK AND HAZARDOUS ROAD

CONDITIONS…AS WELL AS REDUCED VISIBILITIES FROM BLOWING SNOW.

BRING A WINTER SURVIVAL KIT AND ALSO A CELL PHONE IF YOU HAVE

ONE. ALLOW EXTRA TIME TO REACH YOUR DESTINATION…AS WELL AS

455 PM CST SAT DEC 31 2016 …WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING

THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON… * LOCATIONS…INTERNATIONAL FALLS…BIGFORK…WALKER…GRAND

RAPIDS…BRAINERD…AITKIN…DULUTH…ELY…ISABELLA…

HIBBING… TWO HARBORS…SILVER BAY…GRAND MARAIS. * TIMING…SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON. * SNOW ACCUMULATIONS…POTENTIAL FOR 6 TO 12 INCHES. * WINDS…BECOMING NORTHWEST 10 TO 20 MPH ON TUESDAY…WITH GUSTS

UP TO 25 MPH. * VISIBILITIES…AS LOW AS ONE HALF OF A MILE. * WIND CHILL VALUES…PLUMMETING TO 10 TO 20 BELOW ZERO TUESDAY

AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS…THE HEAVY SNOW WILL MAKE MANY ROADS HAZARDOUS OR

IMPASSABLE. THE COLD WIND CHILLS WILL CAUSE FROSTBITE IN AS

LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES TO EXPOSED SKIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… A WINTER STORM WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR SIGNIFICANT

SNOW…SLEET…OR ICE ACCUMULATIONS THAT MAY IMPACT TRAVEL.

CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS.

You can check with the Duluth office and the Grand Forks, ND office of the National Weather Service for updates as the snow develops, and updated weather information is also posted here and on the MPR news live weather blog.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will have current road conditions.

Programming note

