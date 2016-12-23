Light snow today; freezing rain and snow for MN on Christmas

We could use a bit of snow to brighten up the landscape.

The snow that’s piled up along our streets and roads is off-white or gray, due to our recent warm weather.

Central and southern Minnesota will see periods of snow today, with the heaviest amounts to the southeast:

Some rain could be mixed with the snow at times this morning.

The Twin Cities metro area could see 1 to 2 inches of snow, with the higher amounts in the southeast.

There’s a winter weather advisory until 9 p.m. today for south-central and southeastern Minnesota, and western Wisconsin, where 2 to 4 inches of snow are possible today:

Closer to the Twin Cities, in Rice and Goodhue counties, the winter weather advisory ends at 6 p.m. today.

Here are details of the winter weather advisory, from the NWS:

NOAA’s Global Forecast System model shows today’s snow pattern:

Christmas storm

Travel weather looks good for Minnesota tomorrow, but travel conditions will deteriorate on Christmas.

NOAA’s Global Forecast System model shows the strong low pressure system moving from Nebraska through northwestern Minnesota from Christmas morning through Christmas Day and Christmas night:

The storm will create travel problems due to freezing rain, sleet, snow and high winds.

Here’s a summary, courtesy of the Twin Cities office of the National Weather Service:

In the Twin Cities, there is a good chance of some freezing rain from Christmas morning into the early afternoon, then strong winds and rain into the overnight hours. A thunderstorm is also possible, mainly Christmas afternoon and evening.

Periods of light snow and strong winds are likely in the metro area on Monday.

Winter storm watches have been issued for Christmas Day into Monday for much of central and northern Minnesota. A combination of freezing rain, sleet, heavy snow and high winds is possible over much of northern and central Minnesota. Winds could gust over 50 mph in far northwestern Minnesota, where a blizzard watch is in effect from noon Christmas Day to noon Monday:

More than 8 inches of snow could accumulate over northwestern Minnesota, and strong winds could cause whiteout conditions at times.

Here’s a summary, from the Grand Forks office of the National Weather Service:

And some details of the blizzard watch:

Updates through the storm

Minnesota Public Radio will keep you updated on the storm throughout this weekend.

You’ll also be able to read about the developing storm here on the Updraft blog, and you will see updated winter storm information on our severe weather live blog.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will have current road conditions.