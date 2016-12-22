Light snow Friday; Christmas storm on track

Here we go. Everyone is ready to make the trek over the river and though the woods this holiday season.

The best travel days this Christmas holiday weekend? Christmas Eve and Monday.

Friday snow, icy conditions possible Sunday morning, then steady rain expected later Sunday. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/GaIUxr8qB3 — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 22, 2016

Friday snow

We’re still on track for a shot of mostly light snow Friday.

Winter weather advisories are up for southeast Minnesota and most of Wisconsin Friday.

212 PM CST THU DEC 22 2016 …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST

FRIDAY… THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN LA CROSSE HAS ISSUED A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW…WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST FRIDAY. * EXPECT SNOW TO DEVELOP AROUND 6 AM FRIDAY AND THEN DIMINISH AROUND 9 PM FRIDAY. A LIGHT WINTRY MIX WITH FREEZING DRIZZLE IS ALSO POSSIBLE FRIDAY EVENING. * THE HEAVIEST SNOWFALL RATES WILL OCCUR BETWEEN NOON AND 6 PM FRIDAY. * TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES. A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE IS ALSO POSSIBLE. * LOOK FOR REDUCED VISIBILITIES AT TIMES. * PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS…INCLUDING DURING THE MORNING AND EVENING COMMUTES ON FRIDAY.

Christmas storm still on track

No big changes in the Christmas storm tracks or scenario. Expect a mix of snow and ice Christmas morning before precip changes to all rain Christmas Day.

This still looks like a shot of ice Christmas morning, and that could slick up roads a bit. Winter storm watches are up for the Red River Valley.

Stay tuned!