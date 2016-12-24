Good travel on Saturday, widespread freezing rain on Christmas and a blizzard in the northwest

Saturday

Saturday will be a mild day for travel or to wrap up your shopping, or even to wrap up your wrapping. Other than some re-freeze overnight, the main hazard on the roads will be dense fog in the southwestern and south central parts of the state this morning, especially from Mankato south and west. The National Weather Service has posted a dense fog advisory for those areas and adjoining areas of Iowa and South Dakota.

Otherwise, expect just a cloudy Saturday with highs in the teens and twenties in the north and 30s in the south. Winds will be light.

Saturday night

Precipitation will begin Saturday night with a bit of scattered light freezing drizzle.

An unusal winter ice storm for your Christmas stocking

Most winter storms from the central plains slide through the Midwest with their core to our south, which keeps us on the cold, snowy side. This storm will track much farther to the north. It will pull in warmer and much moister air to its east side than normally occurs in late December. Because the ground temperatures will below freezing Sunday, that means widespread freezing rain for much of Minnesota with snow likely confined to the far north.

Freezing rain is expected to spread into southwestern Minnesota Sunday morning, race northeastward and become widespread.

Roads and sidewalks will become icy. Travel will become difficult and dangerous. You can check driving conditions at MNDOT’s 511 page.

Open areas are likely to experience wind gusts in excess of 40 mph on Sunday.

Freezing rain advisories will go into effect for west central and southern Minnesota at 6 a.m. Sunday and for the rest of central Minnesota including the metro area at 9 a.m.

Please note the ice storm warning beginning at 9 a.m. on Sunday for areas including Alexandria, Little Falls and Morris. That is where some of the worst travel conditions are likely as approximately a quarter inch of ice is expected to develop on many surfaces. Ice and strong winds will bring the possibility of widespread power outages.

Warming air temperatures are likely to allow the freezing rain to change to plain rain from south to north during the afternoon. There is also a good chance of a few thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening from southern Minnesota to the Twin Cities area.

Farther north

It is uncertain just how far north the freezing rain and some ice pellets will reach on Sunday before the precipitation type changes to snow. Right now it looks as though a few inches of snow could fall in the far north.

Blizzard

“Blizzard.” Now there’s a word that is sure to get your attention. Heavy snow will fall from the Dakotas into the northwest corner of Minnesota by Sunday afternoon. The snow will be heavy at times from Sunday afternoon into Monday and the wind will be strong. The falling snow along with the blowing and drifting will reduce visbilities severely. Travel is likely to become difficult or impossible in open areas due to whiteout conditions. The blizzard warning for northwestern Minnesota will go into effect at noon on Sunday and continue into Monday.

Updates to the many warnings and advisories across the country are posted on a clickable map by the National Weather Service.

Monday

Snow and some blizzard contions will continue mainly in the north on Monday. Otherwise, look for a strong wind from the northwest and falling temperatures.