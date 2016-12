Advisories and winter storm warnings for parts of northern MN

Snow will continue over much of northern Minnesota through this evening and overnight.

The Duluth office of the National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday along the north shore of Lake Superior, and a winter weather advisory through 6 a.m. Saturday for the remainder of northeastern Minnesota and north-central Minnesota:

Here are some details of the winter storm warning, from the NWS:

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DULUTH MN

SOUTHERN LAKE/NORTH SHORE-SOUTHERN COOK/NORTH SHORE-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…TWO HARBORS…SILVER BAY…GRAND MARAIS

And details of the winter weather advisory:

KOOCHICHING-NORTH ST. LOUIS-NORTHERN COOK/NORTHERN LAKE-

NORTH ITASCA-CENTRAL ST. LOUIS-SOUTH ITASCA-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…INTERNATIONAL FALLS…ELY…ISABELLA…

BIGFORK…HIBBING…GRAND RAPIDS

A winter weather advisory for snow continues until midnight over northwestern Minnesota:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the expected snowfall pattern:

The color chart on the lower right of the loop refers to the strength of the radar signal returning to the radar, not inches of snow!

We’ll have details on Minnesota’s snow potential next Monday afternoon and Monday night in the next Updraft update.