A warm and wet 2016; snow northern MN today and tonight

University of Minnesota meteorologist and climatologist Mark Seeley provided an interesting summary of Minnesota’s 2016 weather on Minnesota Public Radio this morning.

Among the information that he shared with our listeners:

Overall on a statewide basis 2016 delivered the third warmest year in history to Minnesota (only 1987 and 2012 were warmer) and the second wettest year (only 1977 was wetter).

Seeley also mentioned that 2016 was the first year ever to bring two mega-rain events (1,000 square miles covered by 6 inches or greater) to Minnesota.

Widespread flooding resulted from the two mega-rain events. More information on the July flood and August flood is available from the Minnesota State Climatology Office.

A complete summary of our 2016 Minnesota weather will be posted later this morning on Seeley’s Minnesota WeatherTalk blog.

Snow north this afternoon and evening

A low-pressure system will track across Minnesota today, with accumulating snows falling over northern Minnesota. The snow starts in northwestern Minnesota, then spreads eastward as we go through the afternoon and evening. Snow will continue into tonight in many areas.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s North American Mesoscale forecast model shows the expected snowfall pattern:

The color chart on the lower right of the loop refers to the strength of the radar signal returning to the radar, not inches of snow!

Here are some potential snowfall totals, from the Duluth office of the National Weather Service:

A winter weather advisory is in effect from 6 p.m. tonight to 6 a.m. Saturday for several inches of snow along the north shore of Lake Superior:

Some advisory details:

A summary of the potential snow amounts, from the NWS:

Weekend looks good

Other than lingering snow in parts of northeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning, our weekend weather is looking pretty good.

Saturday will be breezy, with afternoon temps stuck in the 20s over much of Minnesota, and teens in the north:

I’m expecting plenty of sunshine on Sunday, with highs in the 20s north and some lower 30s in the south:

That’s a mild start to 2017, since our average high is 24 degrees in the Twin Cities this time of year.

Temperatures take a sharp drop by mid-week, with single digit highs on tap for Wednesday and Thursday.

Monday snow

NOAA’s Global Forecast System model still shows some snow over Minnesota Monday afternoon into Monday night:

Several inches of snow are possible, and the forecast will be fine-tuned as we get closer to Monday.

We could start with a rain/snow mix over southeastern Minnesota and the Twin Cities Monday afternoon, followed by snow.

This will be interesting to watch as it develops.