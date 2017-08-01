In wake of St. Paul suicide, a callous Facebook post

Some Facebook users reached a new low today — even for Facebook users — when someone thought it was a good idea to post the image of a man in St. Paul who took his own life.

The St. Paul Police Department — and cops see the worst in us every day — was rightfully shocked at the callousness toward a man who had lived with mental health issues.

He was a person.

Micheal Bringle's sister says family's loss was compounded by FB photos of his body at Mounds Park and speculation his death wasn't suicide. pic.twitter.com/QAGPRAyyvP — Mara Gottfried (@MaraGottfried) August 1, 2017

A post on several Facebook groups insisted (erroneously) that Pringle, 50, was lynched.