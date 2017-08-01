Health

In wake of St. Paul suicide, a callous Facebook post

Bob CollinsBob Collins Aug 1, 2017 0

Some Facebook users reached a new low today — even for Facebook users — when someone thought it was a good idea to post the image of a man in St. Paul who took his own life.

The St. Paul Police Department — and cops see the worst in us every day — was rightfully shocked at the callousness toward a man who had lived with mental health issues.

He was a person.

A post on several Facebook groups insisted (erroneously) that Pringle, 50, was lynched.

