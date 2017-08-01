Ballet and bikes

Thanks to my long-time MPR colleague, Euan Kerr, I’ve come to realize there’s nothing ballet can’t do.

In the first story I ever edited of Euan’s, for example, he told the story of curling through the eyes of a ballerina. I just wanted a story on curling. But I was young and stupid and I now see the error of my uncultured ways.

So when Euan today forwarded a press release with this new ad, featuring Zoé Emilie Henrot and Jarod Boltjes of the St. Paul Ballet Company, it confirmed what I already knew: Ballet can do anything. Even sell bikes.

The scenes featured are Landmark Center, St. Anthony Main, Cargo Studios, and Macalester Theatre.