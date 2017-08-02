An all-time catch

We will suggest — and people will obviously disagree because it’s baseball after all — that this is one of the greatest catches in the history of baseball.

It also answers the question: If you catch a ball, but you end up out of the park/playing field, is it a homerun?

No.

Austin Jackson made the catch during last night’s Boston-Cleveland game at Fenway Park, won by the Red Sox in the bottom of the ninth with a walk-off three-run homerun. Baseball is a cruel game.

Still unanswered: Does a great catch matter if you still lose the game?