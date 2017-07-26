Woman threatens Somalis in Fargo parking lot



Can’t we all just get along?

Nope.

The Fargo Forum reports a woman from Mapleton, N.D., was videotaped telling three Somali women to “go home” and that she would kill them.

“We’re gonna kill all of ya. We’re gonna kill every one of ya,” the woman says.

What’s the problem? They parked their car too close to hers.

“I wanted everyone to see what happens to us every day,” Sarah Hassan, 21, said. “I was so scared.”

The women shared their concerns and the video with Hukun Dabar, executive director of Afro American Development Association, a Moorhead nonprofit. Dabar then shared the video on Facebook Within two hours of posting the video Tuesday night, it was shared more than 530 times. “What makes me sad is you don’t see any leaders from Fargo confronting this issue and saying it’s not acceptable in our community,” he said. “They need to speak about this issue and have it be at the forefront.” Fargo-Moorhead is supposed to be a “welcoming city,” Dabar said, but “when they don’t talk about this issue it shows something else.” Dabar also called out the inaction of bystanders at Walmart who didn’t defend the women or say anything to Hensley. He tied this incident to a recent case of discrimination in Moorhead.

Amber Elizabeth Hensley says there’s more to the story.

“It was not a Christian like thing to do AT ALL and wish I could take it back, but I lost my cool and I can’t. I am terribly sorry,” Hensley wrote on Facebook. “I just wish that the whole video could be shown. And the things that were stated before she starts taping. She had parked way too close to my car and I couldn’t get in, when I asked her to move she refused, I asked her again and she swore at me calling me a fat b-tch.”

“But there are absolutely no excuses. I am in tears with regret and will take any form of punishment deemed fit.”

Critics on Facebook have posted her home address. That’s not a response that is any more appropriate than the original transgression.