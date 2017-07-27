Woman in Fargo confrontation loses job

The woman who was filmed in a tirade against three Somali women in a Fargo parking lot is going to be fired from her accounting job, the Fargo Forum reports.

“Our phone has been ringing this morning hundreds of times. It’s ringing right now,” a man who identified himself as a partner at Horab & Wentz tells reporter Tu-Uyen Tran. “We’re the ones getting the brunt of this. No one else is.”

The woman reportedly was upset that the three Somali women parked so close to her that she couldn’t get in.

They tell WDAY the woman’s request to move started off badly and only got worse:

When Hensley came out of the store and found the car parked too close to hers, she mocked Leyla Hassan’s misaligned eyes, saying they were obviously the reason for the bad parking job, according to Sarah Hassan, who tried to defend her sister by demanding to know what Hensley was getting at. It’s a sore topic, Sarah Hassan said, because her sister needs surgery but insurance won’t cover it. Leyla Hassan said she apologized to Hensley for parking too close and tried to pull out to avoid confrontation. But she said she couldn’t because Hensley got so close she worried she’d run over the woman’s toes. In the meantime, the confrontation between Hensley and Sarah Hassan was heating up. Hassan said Hensley pointed to a Donald-Trump campaign sticker on her car and told the Muslim women he would deport them. Hensley also told them that Muslims were all going to hell, Hassan said, and had made the threat about killing Muslims at least once before she started recording. “The way she was staring at me — that was really scary,” Hassan said. “That’s why we had to call the police and tell them about everything.”

Sarah Hassan denied anyone mocked Jesus in the confrontation. “We Muslims, we believe in Jesus, too,” she told WDAY. “If I abuse Jesus it’s like I’m abusing my own god and I not going to be considered a Muslim.”