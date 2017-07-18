When the world needs a good dog

This seems like a day that should start with a dog story.

This is Storm. Storm is a good dog, or, as his owner, Mark Freeley, says, “the world’s best dog.” No pressure, Storm.

Storm is not a particularly adroit retriever, according to his owner. He won’t even fetch a tennis ball.

He’s just a late bloomer.

Storm and his human were walking along the Long Island Sound in Port Jefferson, NY, over the weekend when they saw a fawn drowning.

This morning, Storm got a ride in a limo on the way to Fox & Friends.

Storm has become a TV star around the world.

Because the world needs its good dogs.