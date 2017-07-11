When it comes to connections, nothing can beat the internet

For all its warts, the internet remains a pretty phenomenal thing, a fact proven again by Aaron Rodriguez of Detroit Lakes, Minn.

He and his son were walking on the beach the other day when they found a ring that said “Spath” on one side, “Huskies” on the other and indicated it was from the Class of 2008. Inside, the initials: RTS.

That’s it. No other clue.

He posted the details on Facebook Monday at 7 a.m.

How long did it take to find the owner near Vail, Colo.?

Less than 24 hours, WDAY reports.

From the archive: A tornado’s connections (NewsCut)