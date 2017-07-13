Video: A tornado up close

As tornadoes go these days, this one in eastern Iowa on Tuesday was comparatively small, but it still provided one of the better tornado videos we’ve ever seen.

Don’t try this at home.

Aaron Meyer, a farmer in Conroy, Iowa (between Des Moines and Iowa City), tells the Des Moines Register he was only an eighth- to a quarter-mile from the tornado.

Meyer’s wife recorded it, too.



(Video link)

“I didn’t have a rain drop, no bolt of lightning — nothing,” Meyer said. “It was calm as can be.

“My dog’s a big chicken and he’s out in the front yard taking a nap.”