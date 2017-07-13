Video: A tornado up close

As tornadoes go these days, this one in eastern Iowa on Tuesday was comparatively small, but it still provided one of the better tornado videos we’ve ever seen.
Don’t try this at home.
"Oh no…it picked up a tree!" Check out this close-up #tornado video from near Conroy, #Iowa. Video: Aaron Meyer #IAwx pic.twitter.com/u3eYgtntDM
— Zach Sharpe (@StormChaserZach) July 12, 2017
Aaron Meyer, a farmer in Conroy, Iowa (between Des Moines and Iowa City), tells the Des Moines Register he was only an eighth- to a quarter-mile from the tornado.
Meyer’s wife recorded it, too.
“I didn’t have a rain drop, no bolt of lightning — nothing,” Meyer said. “It was calm as can be.
“My dog’s a big chicken and he’s out in the front yard taking a nap.”