This is what love looks like

What would be in your photograph to define love? We’ve had that challenge in the web business over the years, particularly during the constitutional amendment debate over what constitutes marriage. We almost always settled on either a wedding cake or a picture of wedding rings.

We’re conditioned to think of true love as love at the beginning. The Winona Daily News reminds us today that love at the end is a much better definition.

Look at this picture on the front page of the paper.

It’s John Grote, 86, stroking the forehead of his wife, Rosie, 83. She has Parkinson’s. She can’t walk. She can barely speak.

The Daily News’ story is about Winona Health’s hospice program, certainly a deserving focus.

But it’s the Grotes’ definition of love that’s the takeaway.