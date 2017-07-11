This is what it looks like to flee a wildfire

More than 14,000 people in British Columbia have fled their homes because of wildfires.

Sally Aitken and her husband, Jack, of Vancouver, were at their summer home waiting things out when the power went out.

They figured it was time to make a run for it.

Video of our escape through the Hanceville fires yesterday evening. Hwy 20 was open & it was still daylight above @JWagstaffe #bcwildfires pic.twitter.com/zE91oOD4dW — Sally Aitken (@SallyNAitken) July 11, 2017

As we drove, we entered this thick black cloud that was dark as night. You couldn’t see in front of you … you could see the line on the road and that was it,” Sally Aitken told the CBC this afternoon.

“That’s where the video ends, because there’s nothing you could film at that point, but that continued for quite a long time and was very frightening.”

We’ve never seen anything like this, and we had no idea given that the highway was open how bad it would be once we got in there,” said Aitken.