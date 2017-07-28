Theft of the Blog: Wheelchair dancers

Kari Knudson, one of NewsCut’s most loyal readers, I think, has provided this submission for Theft of the Blog.

I am a Volunteer Services Manager at a hospital. Where my office is located, I see hundreds of people every day – happy little kids, old couples holding hands on their way to an appointment and also a few crabby ones.

Everyday my volunteers make a difference in the lives of our patients, visitors and staff. Last week, I was in my office listening to my piano volunteer. All of sudden, singing and laughing is added to the mix. I walk out and see for the first time, wheelchair dancing. She is a 97 year old, self-professed dancing queen being whirled around by her daughter. She broke her hip a few weeks ago and hopes to be dancing again by fall. These three – my volunteer, the daughter and the dancing queen brought so much joy to our lobby that afternoon.

Every day, even on the worst days, I say ‘I have the best job in the building.’