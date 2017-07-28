Theft of the Blog: Throw us a bone, here

Given that it’s Friday, today you’re writing NewsCut. It’s your blog. Write what you want. The only guideline is whatever you contribute today, it can’t leave us feeling hopeless, anxious, or angry.
It can be a news story you’ve seen somewhere else (be sure to provide the link), it can be your own essay, poetry or short story. It can be a moment from your summer (some of us live vicariously). It can be nothing but a picture.
You can post it below in comments or send it to me directly at bcollins@mpr.org if you’d like to make it a separate post entry from this one. Your choice.
No pressure, but don’t let us down. We’re all counting on you.
