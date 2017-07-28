From Jenni Bowring of St. Paul:
The news has been overwhelming lately. I work in an industry that requires that I stay informed about what’s happening in the world, and as with many of us, some days I reach (or exceed) the limit. Fortunately, by the end of the week, I know that every Saturday morning I’ll spend a couple of hours with this sweet mare. I’m very lucky that I have the opportunity to spend time with this gorgeous horse while she patiently teaches this old lady how to be a better horsewoman. I returned to riding in my forties, and it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done. When I’m with a 1200-pound animal, I have to focus solely on what I’m doing and what she’s telling me, and it’s like magic for leaving your worries behind you. Thank you, sweet Ruby!
Theft of the Blog: Ruby May
About the blogger
Bob Collinsbcollins@mpr.org
Bob Collins has been with Minnesota Public Radio since 1992, emigrating to Minnesota from Massachusetts. He was senior editor of news in the ’90s, ran MPR’s political unit, created the MPR News regional website, invented the popular Select A Candidate, started the two most popular blogs in the history of MPR and every day laments that his Minnesota Fantasy Legislature project never caught on.
NewsCut is a blog featuring observations about the news. It provides a forum for an online discussion and debate about events that might not typically make the front page. NewsCut posts are not news stories but reflections , observations, and debate.