Theft of the Blog

Theft of the Blog: Ruby May

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jul 28, 2017 0

From Jenni Bowring of St. Paul:

The news has been overwhelming lately. I work in an industry that requires that I stay informed about what’s happening in the world, and as with many of us, some days I reach (or exceed) the limit. Fortunately, by the end of the week, I know that every Saturday morning I’ll spend a couple of hours with this sweet mare. I’m very lucky that I have the opportunity to spend time with this gorgeous horse while she patiently teaches this old lady how to be a better horsewoman. I returned to riding in my forties, and it’s one of the best things I’ve ever done. When I’m with a 1200-pound animal, I have to focus solely on what I’m doing and what she’s telling me, and it’s like magic for leaving your worries behind you. Thank you, sweet Ruby!