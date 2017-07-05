The world’s shortest July Fourth parade

If you missed the festivities of July Fourth parades on Tuesday, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel has you covered with the world-famous Mequon, Wis., parade.

It now holds the record for the world’s shortest July 4th parade.

The parade took two minutes and covered 88 yards.

“I watched it, no one took any shortcuts,” Ozaukee County Circuit Court Judge County Sandy Williams said, certifying the world record entry.