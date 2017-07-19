The day Justine Damond saved the ducklings.

Several days after her death, The Guardian has released a video of Justine Damond (nee Ruszczyk) saving ducklings from a storm drain.

It happened three weeks ago, the Guardian says of its video, which it’s calling exclusive and is indicative of the worldwide attention her death at the hands of Minneapolis police on Saturday night has garnered.

Weeks before she was shot dead by police, Justine Damond was was filmed reuniting a family of stranded ducks near her Minneapolis home pic.twitter.com/3yq6isYgg9 — Guardian US (@GuardianUS) July 19, 2017

“And so she got down on her hands and knees, and collected them out of there and rescued them,” her friend, Gary Perisian, president of the Lake Harriet Spiritual Community Center, told MPR News’ Doualy Xaykaothao. “It sounds kind of cheesy and cliche, but that’s very much who she was, that she would just help anybody or anything. No fear or no hesitation about anything.”