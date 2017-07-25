Sunday dancing ban may be lifted in Alexandria

Fairly soon, you may be able to dance in Alexandria, Minn., on Sunday.
The City Council has unanimously voted to take the first step to rescind a 1992 ordinance banning dancing on Sunday, the Alexandria Echo Press reports.
The ordinance targeted public dances with cover charges and, in addition to the Sunday ban, made it illegal for prostitutes and drunks to attend public dances anytime.
I haven’t yet been able to find what chaos was taking place in Alexandria in 1992 that prompted city officials to ban the dancing. I turn to our Douglas County readers for help.
