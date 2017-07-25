Sun County passenger: ‘ We just want to be treated like human beings’

It’s entirely understandable that Sun Country Airlines would divert a flight from Minneapolis to Waco instead of Dallas on Sunday night, where weather presented a safety issue. After all, even Scott Crossfield had the “right stuff”, but was no match for a thunderstorm.
They sat on the ground for three hours and were finally taken off the plane just before sanctions would be imposed under FAA regulations.
Then, according to a passenger on Instagram, the plane flew away, leaving them behind.
@suncountryair #flight505 is still awaiting a response for your fiasco in #wacotexas last night. How you treated your customers due to a weather delay was appalling. The safest part was watching your flight crew fly the plane away after forcing us all off the plane and stranding us with 3 people who had no idea what was going on as you never followed @faa.ags regulations and updated us every 30min. We just want to be treated like human beings and get a formal and sincere apology and something for the trouble you put us through. #badcustomerservice #suncountry @kare11 is running our story at 6pm.
If it was safe to fly the plane away empty, why couldn’t it take the 100 pasengers too?
The security show.
“Because federal regulations also require airlines to screen passengers prior to re-boarding the aircraft, we could not re-board passengers after receiving clearance to return to DFW because TSA agents were not available to screen passengers,” Sun Country Vice President of Marketing Kelsey Dodson-Smith told a Waco TV station.
The passengers said they were left at the airport overnight with no food.
They were put on a bus to Dallas on Monday morning.