Sun County passenger: ‘ We just want to be treated like human beings’

It’s entirely understandable that Sun Country Airlines would divert a flight from Minneapolis to Waco instead of Dallas on Sunday night, where weather presented a safety issue. After all, even Scott Crossfield had the “right stuff”, but was no match for a thunderstorm.

They sat on the ground for three hours and were finally taken off the plane just before sanctions would be imposed under FAA regulations.

Then, according to a passenger on Instagram, the plane flew away, leaving them behind.

If it was safe to fly the plane away empty, why couldn’t it take the 100 pasengers too?

The security show.

“Because federal regulations also require airlines to screen passengers prior to re-boarding the aircraft, we could not re-board passengers after receiving clearance to return to DFW because TSA agents were not available to screen passengers,” Sun Country Vice President of Marketing Kelsey Dodson-Smith told a Waco TV station.

The passengers said they were left at the airport overnight with no food.

They were put on a bus to Dallas on Monday morning.