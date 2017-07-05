NPR’s tweets expose a thin grasp of American history

Were those bomb-throwing leftists at NPR trying to undermine the nation and start a revolution? What could possibly explain this kind of talk on the 4th of July?

pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2017

and to provide new Guards for their future security. — NPR (@NPR) July 4, 2017

For more than an hour yesterday, NPR tweeted this un-American gibberish.

Shut it down! Shut it all down!

Fortunately, real Americans pushed back while defending the very values upon which this country was founded.

Another person called NPR’s tweets “trash.”

It was the Declaration of Independence.