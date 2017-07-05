This or That

NPR’s tweets expose a thin grasp of American history

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jul 5, 2017 0

Were those bomb-throwing leftists at NPR trying to undermine the nation and start a revolution? What could possibly explain this kind of talk on the 4th of July?

For more than an hour yesterday, NPR tweeted this un-American gibberish.

Shut it down! Shut it all down!

Fortunately, real Americans pushed back while defending the very values upon which this country was founded.

Another person called NPR’s tweets “trash.”

It was the Declaration of Independence.