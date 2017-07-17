Politics

NRA to media: ‘You do more harm to the country with a keyboard than NRA members with guns’

Bob CollinsBob Collins Jul 17, 2017 0

The National Rifle Association today doubled down on its “clenched fist of truth campaign” with a video aimed at the Washington Post and media outlets that called its previous video “dark”.

The NRA’s Grant Stinchfield, a conservative talk show host, said the Washington Post does “more damage to our country with a keyboard than every NRA member combined has ever done with a firearm.”

On Last Friday, organizers of the Women’s March on Washington protested outside NRA headquarters, then marched to the Department of Justice in DC, claiming the NRA ad campaign endorses violence.