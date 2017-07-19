Major revamp for KFAI

Big changes are coming to KFAI, the Minneapolis independent radio station.

It will revamp its programming at the end of the month, City Pages reports, and end one of the quirks that’s made it distinctive: the “different radio station every hour” format in the mornings using a rotating collection of hosts.

Instead, the station will adopt the programming strategy of traditional radio: consistency. It’s hired former Current and Go 96.3 host Barb Abney and Miss Brit, the host of its urban music and culture show as its morning team.

The changes are a continuation of a strategy to put programming decisions in a somewhat more traditional orbit while remaining faithful to a mission to serve an underserved and unserved community.