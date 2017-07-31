Father pushes, pulls son from Moorhead to Louisiana

Shawn and Shamus Evans have reached Lake Charles, Louisiana, the end of the road in their quest to run and bike from Moorhead, Minn., to the Gulf of Mexico.

That’s impressive. Even more impressive: They did it on schedule. They wanted to reach Louisiana by the end of the month after leaving Moorhead on July 1.

Shamus Evans, 11, has cerebral palsy and the spirit of a runner. His dad, Shawn, 39, is a runner with the power of a father’s love.

Along the run along the Mississippi River — Shamus’ mother, Nichole, and brother, Simon, followed in an RV — they stopped to donate mobility chairs to other kids with special needs.