Cops go for ride on giant slip-n-slide

Someone called the cops in Asheville, N.C., over the weekend because some people in a neighborhood built a home-brewed slip-n-slide in the street, which should immediately lead most of America to exclaim “why didn’t I ever think of that?”

They were having a block party for the 4th of July weekend and someone apparently didn’t like the “noise” of kids having fun.

There’s always someone to ruin a good time. But on this day, it wouldn’t be the cops.

“Once we realized no laws were being broken and everything was fine, we decided to mingle a little bit,” said Officer Joe Jones.