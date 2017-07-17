Cancer claims man who saved an abandoned church

In 2012, Greg Thomas, of Montgomery, Minn., got plenty of national attention because he started fixing up a decayed country church while undergoing treatment for cancer.

Thomas has died, KARE 11 reports. Cancer finally took him.

The story of Thomas and the church got a little weird in the last few years.

After he fixed up the interior, Thomas began hosting gatherings at the abandoned church but its owner, Holy Redeemer, told him to cease all activities at the church after he’d installed a stove and electrical service with some of the donations that rolled in after KARE told his story.