Black Lives Matters counters NRA video with one of its own

A couple of weeks ago the National Rifle Association issued an amped-up video that some people say was a call to violence.

“The only way we stop this, the only way we save our country and our freedom is to fight this violence of lies with a clenched fist of truth,” NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch says in its video, referring to the American left.

“The NRA is feeding an us vs them narrative of the kind that fuels all extremist movements,” ex-CIA intelligence analyst Cynthia Storer said last week.

Now, Black Lives Matter has responded in kind.

The transcript: