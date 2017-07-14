Alexandria memorials stolen from cemetery

Donna Chan placed two small ceramic dogs on the grave of her 27-year-old daughter Brittany, who died in May. They represented her service dogs who cared for her.

Someone stole them.

“She wasn’t supposed to live long and she lived until she was 27,” Chan tells the Alexandria Echo Press. “For someone to disrespect her like that bothers me a lot. It’s just sad. I cried when I went out there and they were gone.”

The dogs were purchased with money that people had donated to Brittany’s memorial fund.

“Brittany couldn’t do much for herself so they (the dogs) were always with her during the day when I was working,” Chan said. “They were her whole life. She loved dogs, we could sense that she did. I just thought it would be cool to have those out there.”