After seeing his son graduate, Champlin man with ALS dies

Ken Brown, of Champlin, was running out of time for a dying wish last spring when the University of Minnesota provided a special commencement ceremony so he could see his son, Collin, get his diploma.



(Video link)

Ken, who was diagnosed with ALS in his son’s freshman year, was not expected to live long enough to see the regularly scheduled commencement exercises on campus.

He lived until yesterday, the Star Tribune says.

“That early graduation and an extra dose of God’s grace gave him a second wind to make it to May and the actual commencement,” his wife, Patti, told the paper.